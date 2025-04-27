A letter written on board the "Titanic" before its disaster was sold at auction for almost $400,000

A postcard written by one of the most famous passengers of the "Titanic" a few days before the liner's disaster was sold at auction for £300,000 ($399,000). This was reported by The Associated Press (AP), reports UNN.

Details

On a postcard dated April 10, 1912, addressed to the seller's great-uncle on April 10, 1912, first-class passenger Archibald Gracie wrote about the ill-fated steamer: "It is a beautiful ship, but I will wait until the end of my voyage before I make a conclusion about it."

According to AP, the letter was sold to a private American collector. The price of the lot from the hammer significantly exceeded the initial estimate of 60,000 pounds.

It is believed to be the only surviving letter from Gracie from aboard the Titanic, which sank off the coast of Newfoundland after colliding with an iceberg, killing about 1,500 people during its maiden voyage - says The Associated Press.

Auctioneer Andrew Aldridge described it as an "exceptional museum-level exhibit."

Addition

Archibald Gracie boarded the Titanic in Southampton on April 10, 1912 and was placed in first class cabin C51.

During the disaster, he jumped off the ship and was able to climb onto an overturned folding boat, escaping with other passengers who were taken aboard the RMS Carpathia. He wrote the book "The Truth About the Titanic", which is considered one of the most detailed descriptions of the events of the night the ship sank.

Archibald Gracie was unable to fully recover from the hypothermia and died of complications from diabetes in late 1912.

Recall

A Tiffany & Co. gold watch. Captain Rostron, who rescued 705 Titanic passengers, sold for £1.56 million. This is the largest amount ever paid for memorabilia related to the ship.

Titanic newspaper sold at auction 112 years after the tragedy