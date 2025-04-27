$41.690.00
Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch
April 26, 02:39 PM

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 11:58 AM

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

April 26, 11:19 AM

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

Exclusive
April 26, 04:00 AM

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

Exclusive
April 25, 11:13 AM

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

April 25, 10:48 AM

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 25, 09:10 AM

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Exclusive
April 25, 07:40 AM

Blocking the ARMA reform threatens the receipt of funding from the EU: the MP placed responsibility on Duma

A letter written on board the "Titanic" before its disaster was sold at auction for almost $400,000

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78 views

A postcard from first-class passenger Archibald Gracie from the "Titanic", written a few days before the disaster, was sold for £300,000. He wrote about the ship, but did not draw conclusions until the end of the voyage.

A letter written on board the "Titanic" before its disaster was sold at auction for almost $400,000

A postcard written by one of the most famous passengers of the "Titanic" a few days before the liner's disaster was sold at auction for £300,000 ($399,000). This was reported by The Associated Press (AP), reports UNN.

Details

On a postcard dated April 10, 1912, addressed to the seller's great-uncle on April 10, 1912, first-class passenger Archibald Gracie wrote about the ill-fated steamer: "It is a beautiful ship, but I will wait until the end of my voyage before I make a conclusion about it."

According to AP, the letter was sold to a private American collector. The price of the lot from the hammer significantly exceeded the initial estimate of 60,000 pounds.

It is believed to be the only surviving letter from Gracie from aboard the Titanic, which sank off the coast of Newfoundland after colliding with an iceberg, killing about 1,500 people during its maiden voyage

- says The Associated Press.

Auctioneer Andrew Aldridge described it as an "exceptional museum-level exhibit."

Addition

Archibald Gracie boarded the Titanic in Southampton on April 10, 1912 and was placed in first class cabin C51.

During the disaster, he jumped off the ship and was able to climb onto an overturned folding boat, escaping with other passengers who were taken aboard the RMS Carpathia. He wrote the book "The Truth About the Titanic", which is considered one of the most detailed descriptions of the events of the night the ship sank.

Archibald Gracie was unable to fully recover from the hypothermia and died of complications from diabetes in late 1912.

Recall

A Tiffany & Co. gold watch. Captain Rostron, who rescued 705 Titanic passengers, sold for £1.56 million. This is the largest amount ever paid for memorabilia related to the ship.

Titanic newspaper sold at auction 112 years after the tragedy26.08.24, 05:29 • 19375 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

CultureNews of the World
