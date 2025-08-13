$41.430.02
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Biletskyi's Third Army Corps holds the lion's share of the front - Maliuk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1922 views

The Third Army Corps, commanded by Colonel Andriy Biletskyi, is responsible for the lion's share of the front. This was confirmed by the head of the SBU, Vasyl Maliuk, who noted Biletskyi's creative approach.

Biletskyi's Third Army Corps holds the lion's share of the front - Maliuk

The Third Army Corps, commanded by Colonel Andriy Biletsky, is currently responsible for the lion's share of the front. This was stated by the head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Maliuk, in an interview with the "We Are Ukraine" project, writes UNN.

Details

He stated that Biletsky's creative approach to command is valued by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, and the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy. "And we saw this and supported it, and Andriy Yevhenovych now has the opportunity to implement this within the army corps directly," added the head of the SBU.

He noted Biletsky's approach to planning and conducting combat, recruiting, working with personnel, and with the families of the fallen. "He [Andriy Biletsky] knows by name most of his guys who died," said the head of the SBU.

A high level of mastery of modern IT technologies and engineering allows the corps to conduct effective drone-assault operations.

I will not state the number of kilometers of the combat contact line for which he is already responsible. We will not reveal this to the enemy. But this is truly the lion's share of our front today.

- stated Vasyl Maliuk.

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
Vasyl Malyuk
Security Service of Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine