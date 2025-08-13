The Third Army Corps, commanded by Colonel Andriy Biletsky, is currently responsible for the lion's share of the front. This was stated by the head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Maliuk, in an interview with the "We Are Ukraine" project, writes UNN.

He stated that Biletsky's creative approach to command is valued by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, and the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy. "And we saw this and supported it, and Andriy Yevhenovych now has the opportunity to implement this within the army corps directly," added the head of the SBU.

He noted Biletsky's approach to planning and conducting combat, recruiting, working with personnel, and with the families of the fallen. "He [Andriy Biletsky] knows by name most of his guys who died," said the head of the SBU.

A high level of mastery of modern IT technologies and engineering allows the corps to conduct effective drone-assault operations.