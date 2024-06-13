Biden: US to give Patriot to Ukraine first, then to other customers

The United States will transfer existing Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine as a priority, and only then will the United States proceed to fulfill its obligations to other customer countries. This was stated by President Joseph Biden at a joint press conference with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Italy, UNN reports .

Details

We have the support of five countries for the transfer of Patriot systems to Ukraine. We will let those countries that expect us to deliver air defense systems know that in the future they need to wait. Everything we have will be transferred to Ukraine, and only later will we proceed to fulfill our contractual obligations to other countries Biden said.

