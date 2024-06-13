ukenru
Patriot systems and fighter squadrons: Zelensky tells what the security agreement with the US provides for

Patriot systems and fighter squadrons: Zelensky tells what the security agreement with the US provides for

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33137 views

President Zelenskyy assured that the security agreement with the United States contains provisions for arming Ukrainian forces, including the Patriot system, squadrons of F-16 combat aircraft, arms supplies, joint production, and strengthening the defense industry.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy assured that the security agreement signed with the United States on the sidelines of the G7 summit has good provisions for arming the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The head of state said this at a briefing with the leader of the White House, UNN reports.

Details 

The agreement has good provisions for our defense. Very specifically on Patriot systems, very specifically on the supply of combat squadrons to Ukraine. And I'm not mistaken, plural, squadrons, which include but are not limited to F-16s. We have been working for a long time for this

- The president said. 

According to him, the agreement also  details the supply of the necessary weapons, their joint production, and the strengthening of the defense industry of our countries through cooperation. 

Not by sending American troops: Biden tells how the US will help Ukraine13.06.24, 22:07 • 26845 views

This will provide not only security, but also new good jobs for Ukrainians and Americans

- the President of Ukraine emphasized.

Recall

The Presidents of Ukraine and the United States, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Joe Biden, officially signed a security agreement on the sidelines of the G7 summit .

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics

