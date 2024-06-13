Patriot systems and fighter squadrons: Zelensky tells what the security agreement with the US provides for

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy assured that the security agreement signed with the United States on the sidelines of the G7 summit has good provisions for arming the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The head of state said this at a briefing with the leader of the White House, UNN reports.

The agreement has good provisions for our defense. Very specifically on Patriot systems, very specifically on the supply of combat squadrons to Ukraine. And I'm not mistaken, plural, squadrons, which include but are not limited to F-16s. We have been working for a long time for this - The president said.

According to him, the agreement also details the supply of the necessary weapons, their joint production, and the strengthening of the defense industry of our countries through cooperation.

This will provide not only security, but also new good jobs for Ukrainians and Americans - the President of Ukraine emphasized.

The Presidents of Ukraine and the United States, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Joe Biden, officially signed a security agreement on the sidelines of the G7 summit .