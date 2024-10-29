Biden: Ukraine should retaliate if DPRK soldiers cross its border
Kyiv • UNN
The US President says Ukraine should retaliate if North Korean troops cross its border.
US President Joe Biden said that Ukraine should strike back if North Korean troops cross its border. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.
Details
According to Biden, he is concerned about the information about the presence of North Korean troops in the Kursk region.
The US president was also asked whether Ukrainian soldiers should strike back.
“If they cross the border of Ukraine, then yes,” Biden replied.
Recall
U.S. President Joe Biden called the presence of North Korean troops in Russia “very dangerous.” NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte confirmed the information about the deployment of more than 3,000 DPRK troops at training grounds in the Kursk region.