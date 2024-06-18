Biden to announce protection from deportation for spouses of U.S. citizens

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 10209 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 113786 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 120160 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 135112 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 197701 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 238491 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 146981 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369954 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182395 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149767 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.4m/s
34%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 82313 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 114891 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 101494 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 19261 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 39927 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 113786 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 101812 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 120160 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 115203 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 135112 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 6376 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 9358 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 14026 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 15472 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 19385 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Biden to announce protection from deportation for spouses of U.S. citizens

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14622 views

Biden will announce a new immigration program that provides protection from deportation and a path to citizenship for hundreds of thousands of immigrants married to U.S. citizens.

Biden to announce protection from deportation for spouses of U.S. citizens

U.S. President Joe Biden today will announce a new immigration program that will open the path to citizenship for hundreds of thousands of immigrants in the country. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Wall Street Journal and abc.

Details

U.S. President Joe Biden plans to announce a new policy Tuesday that could eliminate the threat of deportation for thousands of people married to U.S. citizens. Biden will announce the new program at a White House event honoring a directive under former President Barack Obama that granted protection from deportation to some young immigrants.

According to three people with knowledge of the White House plans, Biden held an event at the White House ahead of the announcement of the new policy on immigrants. The decision is expected to allow about 490,000 pairs of U.S. citizens to apply for a "parole" program that would protect them from deportation and give them work permits if they have lived in the country for at least 10 years.

On the eve of the debate: Biden launches $50 million ad on Trump's criminal record17.06.2024, 17:03 • 16607 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
White House
Barack Obama
Joe Biden
United States
Brent
$65.88
Bitcoin
$82,525.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.15
Золото
$3,132.61
Ethereum
$1,783.41