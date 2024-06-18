Biden to announce protection from deportation for spouses of U.S. citizens

U.S. President Joe Biden today will announce a new immigration program that will open the path to citizenship for hundreds of thousands of immigrants in the country. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Wall Street Journal and abc.

Details

U.S. President Joe Biden plans to announce a new policy Tuesday that could eliminate the threat of deportation for thousands of people married to U.S. citizens. Biden will announce the new program at a White House event honoring a directive under former President Barack Obama that granted protection from deportation to some young immigrants.

According to three people with knowledge of the White House plans, Biden held an event at the White House ahead of the announcement of the new policy on immigrants. The decision is expected to allow about 490,000 pairs of U.S. citizens to apply for a "parole" program that would protect them from deportation and give them work permits if they have lived in the country for at least 10 years.

On the eve of the debate: Biden launches $50 million ad on Trump's criminal record