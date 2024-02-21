Biden instructs campaign aides to focus on Trump's 'wild' comments - CNN

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must "find a way" to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM
Biden instructs campaign aides to focus on Trump's 'wild' comments - CNN

Biden instructs campaign aides to focus on Trump's 'wild' comments - CNN

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26672 views

Biden has instructed his campaign aides to focus more aggressively on Trump's provocative comments to portray him as unfit for office.

In recent days, U.S. President Joe Biden has personally instructed his senior campaign aides to focus more aggressively on the provocative comments of former President Donald Trump, CNN reports UNN, citing two sources.

Details

According to these sources, the essence of Biden's instructions to his staff was to significantly intensify the campaign's efforts to draw attention to the "crazy shit" that Trump says in public.

The president's instruction, the newspaper notes, "seems to demonstrate that Biden himself considers it extremely important to present his likely Republican opponent as ridiculous and unfit for office." For several weeks, his campaign has been saying that they are fully prepared for Trump to become the GOP nominee.

"The president's re-election team has long been focused on communicating what they say are black-and-white contrasts between Biden and Trump when it comes to their temperaments and worldviews. Biden's campaign advisers say that warning voters about what four more years of Trump's presidency will look like is central to their joint election strategy - on everything from foreign policy to reproductive rights to protecting democratic institutions," the publication says.

This strategy, as indicated, is driven in no small part by a widespread concern among Biden aides that too many voters seem to have forgotten what they consider to be some of the most outrageous and unacceptable moments of the Trump presidency. As one senior campaign adviser recently put it, they were surprised at how many voters seem to be wearing "rose-colored glasses" when looking back on the Trump years - a reality the campaign believes they must change by constantly reminding voters of what Trump stands for.

"The president knows that the stakes for the American people this November could not be higher," Ammar Moussa, director of rapid response for the Biden campaign, told CNN. - "Donald Trump is the exact opposite of everything President Biden stands for and has accomplished since taking office, and the campaign's top priority over the next nine months will be to provide voters with that stark choice.

According to one source, the US president relayed his order to his top aides in recent weeks, but did so before the publication this month of Special Counsel Robert Gur's report on Biden's handling of classified documents. Gur did not bring charges against Biden, but provoked a political firestorm by calling Biden an elderly man with memory problems in his lengthy report.

If Biden is determined to have his team cover Trump's most provocative statements more intensively, the campaign has had ample opportunity to do so in recent weeks, the publication notes.

American scientists have identified Trump as the worst president in US history20.02.24, 02:59 • 29847 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
cnnCNN
donald-trumpDonald Trump
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States

