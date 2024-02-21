Biden instructs campaign aides to focus on Trump's 'wild' comments - CNN

In recent days, U.S. President Joe Biden has personally instructed his senior campaign aides to focus more aggressively on the provocative comments of former President Donald Trump, CNN reports UNN, citing two sources.

Details

According to these sources, the essence of Biden's instructions to his staff was to significantly intensify the campaign's efforts to draw attention to the "crazy shit" that Trump says in public.

The president's instruction, the newspaper notes, "seems to demonstrate that Biden himself considers it extremely important to present his likely Republican opponent as ridiculous and unfit for office." For several weeks, his campaign has been saying that they are fully prepared for Trump to become the GOP nominee.

"The president's re-election team has long been focused on communicating what they say are black-and-white contrasts between Biden and Trump when it comes to their temperaments and worldviews. Biden's campaign advisers say that warning voters about what four more years of Trump's presidency will look like is central to their joint election strategy - on everything from foreign policy to reproductive rights to protecting democratic institutions," the publication says.

This strategy, as indicated, is driven in no small part by a widespread concern among Biden aides that too many voters seem to have forgotten what they consider to be some of the most outrageous and unacceptable moments of the Trump presidency. As one senior campaign adviser recently put it, they were surprised at how many voters seem to be wearing "rose-colored glasses" when looking back on the Trump years - a reality the campaign believes they must change by constantly reminding voters of what Trump stands for.

"The president knows that the stakes for the American people this November could not be higher," Ammar Moussa, director of rapid response for the Biden campaign, told CNN. - "Donald Trump is the exact opposite of everything President Biden stands for and has accomplished since taking office, and the campaign's top priority over the next nine months will be to provide voters with that stark choice.

According to one source, the US president relayed his order to his top aides in recent weeks, but did so before the publication this month of Special Counsel Robert Gur's report on Biden's handling of classified documents. Gur did not bring charges against Biden, but provoked a political firestorm by calling Biden an elderly man with memory problems in his lengthy report.

If Biden is determined to have his team cover Trump's most provocative statements more intensively, the campaign has had ample opportunity to do so in recent weeks, the publication notes.

American scientists have identified Trump as the worst president in US history