American scientists have identified Trump as the worst president in US history

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 88101 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108861 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151649 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155588 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251560 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174450 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165663 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148365 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226551 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113075 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 36282 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 70492 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 38366 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 31867 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 64434 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251553 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226546 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212514 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238236 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224986 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 88072 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 64434 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 70492 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113165 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114051 views
American scientists have identified Trump as the worst president in US history

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29847 views

American scientists have ranked Donald Trump in last place in a study of presidential greatness that evaluated presidents from George Washington to Joe Biden.

The Presidential Greatness Project, an expert scientific survey that captures the attitude of the American scientific community to the presidents of the United States, ranked Donald Trump last in the presidential greatness rating. The results of the study were published on his website by Brandon Rottinghaus, a professor of political science at the University of Hawthorne, UNN reports.

Details

The main goal of this survey was to create a rating of presidential greatness covering all (American - ed.) presidents from George Washington to Joe Biden

the final document of the study says.

To do this, respondents had to rate the sense of greatness of each president on a scale from zero to 100, where zero is a complete failure of the presidency, 50 is an average score, and 100 is the greatest. The ratings of each president were then averaged, and a list was created based on the results.

The results of the 2024 ranking are roughly similar to the previous ones published in 2015 and 2018, the organizers say. However, there are still some discrepancies in the latest list.

Europe is looking for an alternative to NATO if Trump is elected19.02.24, 11:14 • 29368 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsNews of the World
donald-trumpDonald Trump
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States

