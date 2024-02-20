American scientists have identified Trump as the worst president in US history

The Presidential Greatness Project, an expert scientific survey that captures the attitude of the American scientific community to the presidents of the United States, ranked Donald Trump last in the presidential greatness rating. The results of the study were published on his website by Brandon Rottinghaus, a professor of political science at the University of Hawthorne, UNN reports.

Details

The main goal of this survey was to create a rating of presidential greatness covering all (American - ed.) presidents from George Washington to Joe Biden the final document of the study says.

To do this, respondents had to rate the sense of greatness of each president on a scale from zero to 100, where zero is a complete failure of the presidency, 50 is an average score, and 100 is the greatest. The ratings of each president were then averaged, and a list was created based on the results.

The results of the 2024 ranking are roughly similar to the previous ones published in 2015 and 2018, the organizers say. However, there are still some discrepancies in the latest list.

