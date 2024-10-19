BFMTH artist wanted in Russia for graffiti with Patriarch Kirill
Kyiv • UNN
Street art artist BFMTH is wanted by the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs for “insulting the feelings of believers”. The reason was the graffiti “Old Orders” depicting Patriarch Kirill and other works by the artist.
According to his artist, he accidentally found out about the wanted manhunt by making a request on the website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. However, the case card did not indicate under which article the criminal case was initiated.
BFMTH also said that in the spring, during searches of artists in various Russian cities in the case of Pyotr Verzilov's state treason, law enforcers came to his ex-girlfriend's house and seized equipment from her.
"She got off with a minor scare and was released. Some time later she was called in for questioning about me and my activities, where she was told that the 'Old Orders' work was the catalyst," BFMTH said."
According to the artist, a criminal case on insulting the feelings of believers was initiated in connection with this graffiti and his other works depicting Patriarch Kirill. BFMTH left Russia a year ago and is currently abroad.
BFMTH added that the announcement that he was wanted was expected. "The high-profile publications in the media of my works draw the attention of both the liberal public and the regime's dogs and guards. It's sad that I can't continue to make works in Russia," the artist said.