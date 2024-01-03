Bezuhla suggested that part of the Kvartal 95 team volunteer for the Armed Forces

If part of the Kvartal 95 team volunteered for the Armed Forces, it would be a great role model, and the impressions of service would definitely change the studio's message. This is how MP from the "Servant of the People" Mariana Bezugla reacted to the scandal over jokes about the residents of the occupied Skadovsk, UNN reports.

Regarding the tour and performances of Kvartal 95, my position is the same as with the tender won by Olena Kravets for the state contractor: no matter how legal the activity is, no matter how successful the show is, the question of the appropriateness of the tour and the style of performances lies in the moral and ethical plane: if you were created by the current President of the country and are forever associated with him, do not set him up. He is changing, the country is changing, so change or keep quiet. And in general, if part of the team volunteered for the Armed Forces, it would be a great role model, and the impressions of service would definitely change the studio's message. - Bezuhla wrote on her Facebook page.

Recall

As reported by UNN, the editor-in-chief of the Kherson online edition Yevhenia Virlych filed a complaint against the 1+1 TV channel with the Commission on Journalistic Ethics over the issue of Kvartal 95 about Skadovsk.

The complaint concerns the New Year's issue of Kvartal 95, which contained a story about a girl from Skadovsk who was forced to move to Zakarpattia and is having difficulty learning Ukrainian. "Introducing herself, she told the interlocutor that she was from Skadovsk. In her performance, the phrase sounded like "siskadovska". And this is only the beginning of a series of humiliating and unfunny formulations that offend both residents of Skadovsk and women in general," Yevhenia Virlych wrote.

In its turn, 1+1 channel apologized and said that the outrageous issue would not be published on 1+1 media's YouTube channels. Also, the full episode of the New Year's Quarter will be re-edited and published without the video about the girl from Skadovsk.

"We understand the public outrage and apologize to the audience affected by this issue. The creative team that created this issue did not want to offend the feelings of Ukrainians in any way," the 1+1 press service said in a comment to Detector Media.