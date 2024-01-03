Bezuhla suggested that part of the Kvartal 95 team volunteer for the Armed Forces

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 39854 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 106207 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 134728 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 133952 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 174205 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170842 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 279583 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178120 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167101 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148774 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 101613 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 101230 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 103183 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 63284 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

07:01 AM • 34266 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 39854 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 279583 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 247642 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 232823 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 258211 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 26985 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 134728 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105412 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105437 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121627 views
Actual
Bezuhla suggested that part of the Kvartal 95 team volunteer for the Armed Forces

Bezuhla suggested that part of the Kvartal 95 team volunteer for the Armed Forces

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36980 views

Bezuhla about Kvartal 95's scandalous joke: no matter how legal the activity is, no matter how successful the show is, the question of the appropriateness of the tour and the style of performances lies in the moral and ethical plane.

If part of the Kvartal 95 team volunteered for the Armed Forces, it would be a great role model, and the impressions of service would definitely change the studio's message.  This is how MP from the "Servant of the People" Mariana Bezugla reacted to the scandal over jokes about the residents of the occupied Skadovsk, UNN reports.

Regarding the tour and performances of Kvartal 95, my position is the same as with the tender won by Olena Kravets for the state contractor: no matter how legal the activity is, no matter how successful the show is, the question of the appropriateness of the tour and the style of performances lies in the moral and ethical plane: if you were created by the current President of the country and are forever associated with him, do not set him up. He is changing, the country is changing, so change or keep quiet. And in general, if part of the team volunteered for the Armed Forces, it would be a great role model, and the impressions of service would definitely change the studio's message.   

- Bezuhla wrote on her Facebook page.

Recall

As reported by UNN, the editor-in-chief of the Kherson online edition Yevhenia Virlych filed a complaint against the 1+1 TV channel with the Commission on Journalistic Ethics over the issue of Kvartal 95 about Skadovsk.

The complaint concerns the New Year's issue of Kvartal 95, which contained a story about a girl from Skadovsk who was forced to move to Zakarpattia and is having difficulty learning Ukrainian. "Introducing herself, she told the interlocutor that she was from Skadovsk. In her performance, the phrase sounded like "siskadovska". And this is only the beginning of a series of humiliating and unfunny formulations that offend both residents of Skadovsk and women in general," Yevhenia Virlych wrote.

In its turn, 1+1 channel apologized and said that the outrageous issue would not be published on 1+1 media's YouTube channels. Also, the full episode of the New Year's Quarter will be re-edited and published without the video about the girl from Skadovsk.

"We understand the public outrage and apologize to the audience affected by this issue. The creative team that created this issue did not want to offend the feelings of Ukrainians in any way," the 1+1 press service said in a comment to Detector Media. 

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Society

Contact us about advertising