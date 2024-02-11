Bezos sells 12 million Amazon shares worth about $2 billion

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has sold about 12 million shares of the company for about $2 billion. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

Amazon founder and chairman Jeff Bezos has sold approximately 12 million shares of his company, which is worth about $2 billion.

This happened as part of its share sale plan announced earlier, according to the company's announcement on Friday.

The sale of shares took place on Wednesday and Thursday.

Recall

Last week, Amazon announced Bezos' intention to sell up to 50 million shares of the company. According to Amazon's latest annual report, the share sale plan was approved on November 8, 2023, and should be completed by January 31, 2025.

