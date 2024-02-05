Bezos intends to sell up to 50 million Amazon shares during the year

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos will sell up to 50 million shares of the company during the year, according to an official statement, reports UNN.

The total value of the shares to be sold is estimated at $8.6 billion, with a price per share of $171.8.

According to the company's latest annual report, the sale plan was adopted on November 8 last year and will be completed by January 31, 2025.

Recall

Amazon was founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 as a bookstore. Today, it is a global leader in e-commerce that also provides cloud services.

In 2021, Bezos stepped down as CEO and took over as executive chairman.

Amazon's shares have recently shown an 8% increase after the company reported higher-than-expected sales over the holiday season.