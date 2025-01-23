Beta testing of the referral to the VLC in Reserve+ has started

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 84211 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 100032 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 107952 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 110850 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 131349 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103717 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 135212 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103769 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113432 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116991 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Beta testing of the referral to the VLC in Reserve+ has started

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25000 views

Beta testing of electronic referrals to the military medical commission has begun in the Reserve+ app. Starting in the fall of 2025, users will be able to choose a medical institution to undergo the MEC.

Beta testing of a new service - electronic referral to the HCPC - in the Reserve+ application has begun. Starting in the fall, Reserve+ will allow you to choose a medical institution that has a contract with the NHSU to undergo a fitness examination. This was announced by the Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov, UNN reports.

We are taking the first step towards the digitalization of military medical commissions. We are launching beta testing of a new service - electronic referral to the MMC - in the Reserve+ application,

- Umerov wrote.

He noted that today, persons liable for military service are forced to receive paper referrals to the MCC, spending time in queues. The reform will make this process much easier and more convenient.

The Minister explained how the new service works:

1. The user sends a request via Reserve+.

2. The TCC manager confirms the request.

3. The user receives a notification with all the necessary information: referral registration number, address of the medical institution, and signature of the head of the TCC.

First of all, the referrals will be generated by citizens who wish to undergo the VLC themselves. But later, this option will also be available to people who have received a paper summons to undergo a VLC. The purpose of beta testing is to test the new service together with Reserve+ users and improve it before its full launch,

- Umerov said.

He urged to join the beta testing by following the link: http://surl.li/tdinkz

The next step will be to integrate the information systems of the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Health. Starting in the fall of 2025, Reserve+ will allow you to choose a medical institution that has a contract with the NHSU to undergo a fitness examination,

- Umerov said.

According to him, digitalization is a transparent, fair and convenient system that simplifies the lives of citizens.

Step by step, we are changing our approach to the work of the HCF, creating comfortable conditions for all Ukrainians,

- He added.

Addendum

Earlier, Umerov statedthat electronic referrals to the VLC would be available in Reserve+ as early as January this year.

In December 2024, the Minister of Defense reported that, together with the Ministry of Health, they had launched a reform of the Military Medical Commission, which allows for medical examinations in any civilian health care facility of their choice.

The reform envisagesthat medical examinations will be conducted by civilian doctors who will enter their conclusions directly into the Electronic Healthcare System (EHS). Information from the EHSS will be automatically transferred to the Ministry of Defense's electronic system in a matter of minutes.

At the same time, military medical commissions will receive only medical data without identifying the person. This guarantees objectivity and impartiality in making decisions on fitness for service.

Each stage of the process will have a digital trace - the conclusions of doctors and medical examiners will be recorded using electronic signatures and stored in the Oberig registry.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyTechnologies
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising