Beta testing of the referral to the VLC in Reserve+ has started

Beta testing of a new service - electronic referral to the HCPC - in the Reserve+ application has begun. Starting in the fall, Reserve+ will allow you to choose a medical institution that has a contract with the NHSU to undergo a fitness examination. This was announced by the Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov, UNN reports.

We are taking the first step towards the digitalization of military medical commissions. We are launching beta testing of a new service - electronic referral to the MMC - in the Reserve+ application, - Umerov wrote.

He noted that today, persons liable for military service are forced to receive paper referrals to the MCC, spending time in queues. The reform will make this process much easier and more convenient.

The Minister explained how the new service works:

1. The user sends a request via Reserve+.

2. The TCC manager confirms the request.

3. The user receives a notification with all the necessary information: referral registration number, address of the medical institution, and signature of the head of the TCC.

First of all, the referrals will be generated by citizens who wish to undergo the VLC themselves. But later, this option will also be available to people who have received a paper summons to undergo a VLC. The purpose of beta testing is to test the new service together with Reserve+ users and improve it before its full launch, - Umerov said.

He urged to join the beta testing by following the link: http://surl.li/tdinkz

The next step will be to integrate the information systems of the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Health. Starting in the fall of 2025, Reserve+ will allow you to choose a medical institution that has a contract with the NHSU to undergo a fitness examination, - Umerov said.

According to him, digitalization is a transparent, fair and convenient system that simplifies the lives of citizens.

Step by step, we are changing our approach to the work of the HCF, creating comfortable conditions for all Ukrainians, - He added.

Addendum



Earlier, Umerov statedthat electronic referrals to the VLC would be available in Reserve+ as early as January this year.

In December 2024, the Minister of Defense reported that, together with the Ministry of Health, they had launched a reform of the Military Medical Commission, which allows for medical examinations in any civilian health care facility of their choice.

The reform envisagesthat medical examinations will be conducted by civilian doctors who will enter their conclusions directly into the Electronic Healthcare System (EHS). Information from the EHSS will be automatically transferred to the Ministry of Defense's electronic system in a matter of minutes.

At the same time, military medical commissions will receive only medical data without identifying the person. This guarantees objectivity and impartiality in making decisions on fitness for service.

Each stage of the process will have a digital trace - the conclusions of doctors and medical examiners will be recorded using electronic signatures and stored in the Oberig registry.