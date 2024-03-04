Belgium arrests 4 teenagers on suspicion of preparing a jihadist terrorist attack

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 7914 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 21517 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 25928 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 173723 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 162895 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 167495 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 215621 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248012 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153794 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371347 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.5m/s
33%
Popular news

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 154175 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 142695 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 46363 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 63840 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 24450 views
Publications

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 21517 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 173723 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 143616 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 162895 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 155087 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 260 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 15304 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 16301 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 20178 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 25077 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Belgium arrests 4 teenagers on suspicion of preparing a jihadist terrorist attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23179 views

Belgian police have arrested four teenagers suspected of preparing a jihadist attack after they exchanged messages about attack plans.

Belgium arrests 4 teenagers on suspicion of preparing a jihadist terrorist attack

On Sunday, Belgian police arrested four teenagers after they allegedly exchanged messages about the preparation of a jihadist attack. This was reported by DW, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that four suspects - three minors of "late teenage age" and an adult man of 18 years - were arrested during searches at their homes in Brussels, Ninove, Charleroi and Liège.

A spokesman for the federal prosecutor's office told AFP that the details of the alleged attack were considered "quite disturbing, and a decision was made to intervene.

Not that they were planning anything for tomorrow, but it seemed inevitable enough not to intervene,

- said prosecutor's office spokesman Erik Van Der Sypt.

Police searched the suspects' homes and seized cell phones and laptops for further analysis. No weapons or explosives were found.

These arrests were the result of a police operation aimed at identifying individuals who may be prone to violence and associated with Islamic extremism.

Belgian Minister of Justice Paul Van Tigchelt told reporters that this is not the first time that the authorities have quickly identified young people who were radicalized.

AddendumAddendum

The terrorist threat level in Belgium is currently at level 3, which means that there is a serious risk of an attack and that threats are possible. The highest level 4 means that an attack is imminent.

Recall

In November last year, police in Cologne detained two teenagers on suspicion of preparing a terrorist attack. One of the detainees is a Russian citizen. According to German law enforcement, they planned to carry out a terrorist attack in Cologne during the Christmas market on December 1.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Deutsche Welle
Brussels
Belgium
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$82,832.50
S&P 500
$5,263.63
Tesla
$255.44
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,090.36
Ethereum
$1,788.11