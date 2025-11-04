Belgian airspace partially closed due to unknown UAVs,

On Tuesday, November 4, Belgium's airspace was partially closed for security reasons after reports of several groups of UAVs flying over the country, including in the vicinity of Brussels and Liege airports. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters, RTBF.

Details

According to Kurt Vervilligen, spokesman for Skeyes, responsible for air traffic control in Belgium, a report of a drone over Brussels airport was received shortly before 8:00 PM.

For security reasons, all air traffic was temporarily closed - he said.

Initially, flights were announced to be diverted to Liege, but the airport there also received reports of drones nearby.

Therefore, air traffic was directed to Maastricht.

Recall

On the night of Sunday, November 2, several drones were detected over the Kleine Brogel military airbase in Belgium, where US nuclear weapons are stored. Police arrived at the scene, but the drones disappeared, although they were captured on video.

