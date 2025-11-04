Belgian airspace partially closed due to unknown UAVs,

ukenru
06:53 PM • 9808 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed strikes on oil refining and chemical facilities in Russia and occupied Kherson region
Exclusive
06:07 PM • 18516 views
Expert reveals secrets of choosing an uninterruptible power supply for home: how to select power and battery type
05:53 PM • 18865 views
With security measures, a small ice rink, and lighting restrictions: Ukraine's main Christmas tree will be installed on Sofiyska Square
05:22 PM • 19305 views
On Wednesday, power will be cut off in a number of regions of Ukraine: Ukrenergo announced when and how many queues there will be
November 4, 03:06 PM • 21455 views
Surveillance of the Prosecutor General's Office: NABU detective's premises searched
Exclusive
November 4, 02:17 PM • 36187 views
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Exclusive
November 4, 01:39 PM • 33696 views
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
November 4, 12:32 PM • 18892 views
European Commission presented a report on EU enlargement: it assessed Ukraine's progress but pointed to the "need to accelerate the pace of reforms"
November 4, 11:55 AM • 18108 views
The Rada adopted a law to improve mobile internet and communication in Ukraine
November 4, 11:12 AM • 15444 views
EU approves another tranche for Ukraine within the Ukraine Facility of 1.8 billion euros
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debatedNovember 4, 12:13 PM • 33265 views
Baking Charlotte: top simple and delicious recipesPhotoNovember 4, 01:50 PM • 33368 views
Putin and Trump's meeting at the G20 summit in South Africa will not take place; the Kremlin announced its delegation without the dictatorPhotoNovember 4, 03:36 PM • 7296 views
Zuckerberg's actor shakes up the celebrity world: Jesse Eisenberg says he's ready to donate a kidney to a stranger04:38 PM • 15900 views
Vatican officially stated: the world was saved by Jesus, not the Virgin Mary – new decree of the Pope06:09 PM • 16155 views
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Exclusive
November 4, 02:17 PM • 36176 views
Baking Charlotte: top simple and delicious recipesPhotoNovember 4, 01:50 PM • 33609 views
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
Exclusive
November 4, 01:39 PM • 33690 views
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
Exclusive
November 4, 07:25 AM • 55065 views
"Competitive wars" involving law enforcement: how the aviation business and defense contracts came under attackNovember 4, 06:30 AM • 52532 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Masoud Pezeshkian
Jeffrey Epstein
Bloggers
United States
Ukraine
Washington, D.C.
Iran
Mexico
Zuckerberg's actor shakes up the celebrity world: Jesse Eisenberg says he's ready to donate a kidney to a stranger04:38 PM • 16081 views
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debatedNovember 4, 12:13 PM • 33442 views
Jonathan Bailey named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2025PhotoNovember 4, 06:59 AM • 37887 views
Kim Kardashian doubted the moon landing. NASA respondedNovember 3, 03:33 PM • 33392 views
Sydney Sweeney appeared at NASCAR race after argument with ex-fiancéPhotoNovember 3, 10:50 AM • 37392 views
Technology
Social network
TikTok
Film
The New York Times

Belgian airspace partially closed due to unknown UAVs,

Kyiv • UNN

 • 254 views

On November 4, Belgian airspace was partially closed for security reasons after reports of several groups of UAVs flying over the country, particularly in the areas of Brussels and Liege airports. Flights were diverted to Maastricht.

Belgian airspace partially closed due to unknown UAVs,

On Tuesday, November 4, Belgium's airspace was partially closed for security reasons after reports of several groups of UAVs flying over the country, including in the vicinity of Brussels and Liege airports. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters, RTBF.

Details

According to Kurt Vervilligen, spokesman for Skeyes, responsible for air traffic control in Belgium, a report of a drone over Brussels airport was received shortly before 8:00 PM.

For security reasons, all air traffic was temporarily closed

- he said.

Initially, flights were announced to be diverted to Liege, but the airport there also received reports of drones nearby.

Therefore, air traffic was directed to Maastricht.

Recall

On the night of Sunday, November 2, several drones were detected over the Kleine Brogel military airbase in Belgium, where US nuclear weapons are stored. Police arrived at the scene, but the drones disappeared, although they were captured on video.

Unknown drones in Belgium: military ordered to shoot down UAVs, but with certain restrictions04.11.25, 10:31 • 2056 views

Vita Zelenetska

News of the WorldEvents
Nuclear weapons
Technology
Reuters
Brussels
Belgium
United States