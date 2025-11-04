Unknown drones in Belgium: military ordered to shoot down UAVs, but with certain restrictions

The Chief of Staff of the Belgian Armed Forces, Frederik Vansina, has ordered the shooting down of unknown drones in the country's airspace. This is reported by UNN with reference to the publication Nieuwsblad.

Details

This decision was made after unknown drones were spotted over several military bases in the country.

Belgian military personnel were allowed to shoot down drones only safely without collateral damage. Currently, resources for combating unknown UAVs - detection equipment, jamming devices, and anti-drone measures - are limited.

At the same time, this task is not easy for the following reasons:

drones often fly at night;

they are small and very maneuverable;

high safety requirements make it difficult to hit UAVs.

Recall

On the night of Sunday, November 2, several drones were recorded over the Klein Brogel military airbase in Belgium, where US nuclear weapons are stored. Police arrived at the scene, but the drones disappeared, although they were captured on video.