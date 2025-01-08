In Belarus, in the Gomel district near the border with Ukraine, from January 8 to January 31, exercises of territorial troops with the involvement of conscripts will be held, the Belarusian Defense Ministry reports, UNN reports.

Details

From January 8 to January 31, under the leadership of the head of the Gomel District Executive Committee, Belarus is reportedly conducting training sessions with conscripts of the territorial troops.

During the training, as noted, it is planned to: to receive the territorial troops liable for military service and provide them with the necessary equipment with the involvement of the local mobilization deployment base; to restore the skills of the territorial troops command staff in managing subordinates; to prepare the military personnel for performing tasks, in particular, together with the engineering units of the armed forces.

lukashenko claims that Belarus is being dragged into the war and may not be able to withstand it as a state