Погода
+14°
1m/s
61%
744mm
Belarus has declared 125 people associated with the Kalinouski Regiment wanted.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1754 views

The Investigative Committee of Belarus has declared 125 people associated with the Kalinouski Regiment wanted. Verdicts ranging from 12 to 20 years have been issued against 5 leaders.

Belarus has declared 125 people associated with the Kalinouski Regiment wanted.

The Investigative Committee of Belarus has declared 125 people associated with the Kastus Kalinouski Regiment, which is fighting as part of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, wanted. This was stated by the head of the Investigative Committee of Belarus, Dmitry Hara, reports UNN.

Details

The Investigative Committee continues systematic work to expose members of the terrorist organization: 6 people have been taken into custody, 125 have been declared wanted

- Hara said.

He also stated that guilty verdicts have been issued against 5 leaders of the terrorist organization in the order of special proceedings. The term of imprisonment is from 12 to 20 years.

Additionally

The Kastus Kalinouski Regiment is a unit of Belarusian volunteers that is part of the structure of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. It was formed at the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of 2022. It was named after Kastus Kalinouski - one of the leaders of the January Uprising of Belarusians, Poles, Lithuanians and Ukrainians against the Russian Empire in 1863.

Recall

The Supreme Court of Belarus recognized the Kalinouski Regiment, which is fighting in Ukraine with its structures, as a "terrorist organization".

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarNews of the World
Belarus
