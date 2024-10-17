Belarus continues to prepare for the “largest” military exercises: what is known
Kyiv • UNN
Belarus is preparing for the largest-ever Zapad 2025 exercise involving Russian troops. It is planned to involve the latest equipment and practice interaction in the face of high-tech threats.
In September, a delegation of Russian military personnel visited Belarus to prepare for next year's large-scale exercises involving the "regional grouping of troops" (RUT) - "West-2025". This was reported by the Belarusski Gayun, according to UNN.
Details
According to Belaruski Gayun, in early September, a delegation of military personnel of the Russian Armed Forces paid a working visit to Minsk, which arrived precisely to prepare for the upcoming exercises. In particular, as part of their visit, they conducted a visual inspection of the places where troops will be deployed for the period of the exercises.
Unofficially, it was reported that these exercises will be one of the largest in the history of the RGV. They will involve the latest models of military equipment and weapons, including air defense systems, tanks and electronic warfare. Particular attention will be paid to practicing interaction between the armed forces of Belarus and Russia in hypothetical conflicts involving high-tech threats, such as UAVs and cyber attacks.
As part of the exercises, "the task of integrating new military units from the Russian Armed Forces, which will arrive in Belarus by the end of 2024, will be practiced."
Recall
Back in February 2024, the head of the Belarusian Defense Ministry, Viktor Khrenin, said that in 2025 Belarus would host exercises with the RGV. Now, a similar statement was made by the Secretary of State of the Security Council, Alexander Volfovich, who said on September 9 that in 2025 Belarus would host the next exercises of the so-called "regional grouping of troops" of Belarus and Russia.
