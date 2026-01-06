Before the Paris summit, the chiefs of staff of the "coalition of the willing" with US participation discussed ways to implement security guarantees for Ukraine

Before the summit in Paris, the chiefs of staff of the "coalition of the willing" countries, with the participation of the United States, discussed ways to implement security guarantees for Ukraine, said the Chief of the General Staff of the French Armed Forces, General Fabien Mandon, on X on January 6, writes UNN.

Paris, with my British colleague General Nighon, Ukrainian General Hnatov, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and in the presence of American General Hrynkewich, Commander of US European Forces. Security guarantees in Ukraine and ways to implement them were the focus of our video conferences with the chiefs of staff of the armed forces of the Coalition of the Willing - Mandon wrote.

According to him, "the ongoing military work, which has been carried out for months with our coalition and jointly with the United States, supports political efforts to establish lasting peace on our continent."

