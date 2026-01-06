Before the Paris summit, the chiefs of staff of the "coalition of the willing" with US participation discussed ways to implement security guarantees for Ukraine

$42.420.13
49.510.07
ukenru
09:58 AM • 4946 views
Another inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic, where patients died, is to take place
08:46 AM • 10851 views
Reuters: Ukraine's allies gather in Paris to coordinate contributions to multinational forces and broader security guarantees
Exclusive
January 5, 07:29 PM • 21226 views
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
Exclusive
January 5, 02:42 PM • 47674 views
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 86505 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
January 5, 01:13 PM • 47855 views
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
January 5, 12:32 PM • 47757 views
Official: Yevhen Khmara to temporarily perform duties of SBU head
January 5, 09:38 AM • 46576 views
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM • 117544 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
January 4, 03:52 PM • 72090 views
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−2°
2.2m/s
94%
746mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Usman oil depot is on fire in Lipetsk region after drone attackVideoJanuary 6, 03:52 AM • 5996 views
"We are not at war with Venezuela, but with drug traffickers": Trump explained further steps in the conflictJanuary 6, 04:06 AM • 4270 views
Thailand again accuses Cambodia of violating ceasefireJanuary 6, 05:19 AM • 6474 views
"Spewing hot air" about "zones of influence" and "sick fantasies of losers": MFA and CCD reacted to a publication about Russia's hopes after the US operation in Venezuela08:04 AM • 13155 views
US prepares Greenland deal to boost influence on island - The Economist09:19 AM • 6866 views
Publications
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitionsJanuary 5, 06:15 PM • 28814 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 86487 views
Selection without competition: why the Deputy Prime Minister is rushing to appoint the head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 5, 12:50 PM • 52884 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM • 117536 views
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 173033 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Nicolas Maduro
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mette Frederiksen
Marco Rubio
Actual places
United States
Venezuela
Ukraine
Greenland
Denmark
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 18097 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 63359 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 57282 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 53325 views
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinosJanuary 3, 10:58 PM • 61171 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Gold
Facebook

Before the Paris summit, the chiefs of staff of the "coalition of the willing" with US participation discussed ways to implement security guarantees for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22 views

A meeting of military officials from the "coalition of the willing" with representatives from Britain, France, Ukraine, and the United States took place in Paris. Security guarantees for Ukraine and their implementation were discussed.

Before the Paris summit, the chiefs of staff of the "coalition of the willing" with US participation discussed ways to implement security guarantees for Ukraine

Before the summit in Paris, the chiefs of staff of the "coalition of the willing" countries, with the participation of the United States, discussed ways to implement security guarantees for Ukraine, said the Chief of the General Staff of the French Armed Forces, General Fabien Mandon, on X on January 6, writes UNN.

Paris, with my British colleague General Nighon, Ukrainian General Hnatov, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and in the presence of American General Hrynkewich, Commander of US European Forces. Security guarantees in Ukraine and ways to implement them were the focus of our video conferences with the chiefs of staff of the armed forces of the Coalition of the Willing

- Mandon wrote.

According to him, "the ongoing military work, which has been carried out for months with our coalition and jointly with the United States, supports political efforts to establish lasting peace on our continent."

In Paris, Macron will host Zelenskyy with Witkoff and Kushner for lunch, and 35 countries will gather for the summit - Media06.01.26, 11:42 • 1908 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Martial law
War in Ukraine
"Coalition of the Willing"
Paris
United States
Ukraine