Before the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump, a large-scale air raid alert was sounded in Ukraine

02:38 PM • 9774 views
"I know what I'm doing - I don't need advice": Trump lashed out at critics of his actions to end the war in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
02:23 PM • 18496 views
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
01:21 PM • 22010 views
Starmer ready to support peace deal with Ukraine without ceasefire condition
Exclusive
01:19 PM • 25223 views
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
Exclusive
11:50 AM • 26135 views
It will be epoch-making: Minister of Economy on the new Labor Code
Exclusive
August 18, 08:34 AM • 96977 views
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
August 18, 08:23 AM • 101924 views
European countries restrict real estate purchases by Russian citizens: which countries are on the list Photo
August 18, 03:44 AM • 58124 views
Trump: Zelenskyy can end the war with Russia almost immediately if he wants toPhoto
August 17, 06:51 PM • 74638 views
Coalition of the Willing is ready to deploy deterrence forces in Ukraine and take the sky and sea under protection - statement
Exclusive
August 17, 10:14 AM • 80074 views
In Oleksandriia, Kirovohrad region, a woman accidentally ran over her daughter
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Sumy and the region came under attack by Russian drones: details about the consequences emergedPhotoVideoAugust 18, 07:20 AM • 55029 views
Academic year 2025-2026: how will education be conducted and when to expect holidaysAugust 18, 09:00 AM • 85498 views
Budapest accuses Ukraine of pipeline attack, Kyiv respondsVideoAugust 18, 10:02 AM • 79075 views
The Supreme Court put an end to cases of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market: what happened10:51 AM • 63682 views
Ukraine at the finish line: when can negotiation clusters with the EU open?11:22 AM • 20585 views
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
Exclusive
02:23 PM • 18492 views
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
Exclusive
01:19 PM • 25219 views
The Supreme Court put an end to cases of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market: what happened10:51 AM • 64852 views
Academic year 2025-2026: how will education be conducted and when to expect holidaysAugust 18, 09:00 AM • 86634 views
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
Exclusive
August 18, 08:34 AM • 96975 views
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national gridAugust 17, 11:21 AM • 63018 views
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda PriestlyAugust 17, 07:47 AM • 55838 views
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideoAugust 16, 07:05 AM • 89516 views
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandalAugust 16, 03:37 AM • 76166 views
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center HonorsAugust 15, 08:50 PM • 141840 views
Before the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump, a large-scale air raid alert was sounded in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40 views

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported a missile threat throughout Ukraine due to the takeoff of a MiG-31K. This happened before the negotiations between the presidents of Ukraine and the USA at the White House on August 18.

Before the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump, a large-scale air raid alert was sounded in Ukraine

A large-scale air raid alert was sounded in Ukraine before the meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Missile danger throughout Ukraine! MiG-31K take-off detected

- the message says.

Recall

On August 18, negotiations between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States will take place at the White House. The US Vice President, Secretary of State, special envoys, and White House Chief of Staff will join the meeting.

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
Ukrainian Air Force
White House
Donald Trump
MiG-31
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine