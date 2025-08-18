Before the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump, a large-scale air raid alert was sounded in Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported a missile threat throughout Ukraine due to the takeoff of a MiG-31K. This happened before the negotiations between the presidents of Ukraine and the USA at the White House on August 18.
A large-scale air raid alert was sounded in Ukraine before the meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.
Missile danger throughout Ukraine! MiG-31K take-off detected
Recall
On August 18, negotiations between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States will take place at the White House. The US Vice President, Secretary of State, special envoys, and White House Chief of Staff will join the meeting.