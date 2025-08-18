Before the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump, a large-scale air raid alert was sounded in Ukraine

A large-scale air raid alert was sounded in Ukraine before the meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Missile danger throughout Ukraine! MiG-31K take-off detected - the message says.

Recall

On August 18, negotiations between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States will take place at the White House. The US Vice President, Secretary of State, special envoys, and White House Chief of Staff will join the meeting.