NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Beating of an ex-military man in Dnipro: law enforcement officers identified those involved in the incident, one of the attackers was detained

Kyiv • UNN

 • 15812 views

Law enforcement officers managed to detain one man involved in the beating of a former military man in Dnipro. The police conducted a series of searches at the place of residence of the defendants, during which they seized material evidence, including weapons and clothing.

Beating of an ex-military man in Dnipro: law enforcement officers identified those involved in the incident, one of the attackers was detained

Law enforcement officers identified the persons involved in the beating of an ex-military man in the city of Dnipro. The police conducted searches of the defendants in the case and detained one of the attackers. This was stated in the National Police of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details 

The police said that on June 20 on the Ave. A group of men in balaclavas and unmarked camouflage inflicted injuries on the victim and handcuffed him.

Immediately after the crime was committed, the police questioned the victim and witnesses of the incident. During the pre-trial investigation, it was established that several persons may be involved in the commission of criminal offenses. The police identified them.

One of the active participants in the events was detained. The police conducted a series of searches at the place of residence of the defendants, during which they seized material evidence, including weapons and clothing.

On the fact of the conflict, the police under the procedural leadership of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Prosecutor's office opened two criminal proceedings - for illegal imprisonment and torture.

As a result of processing the orders, the procedural role of the people's deputy who took part in the events in the crime was determined. The collected materials under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's office under investigation were transferred to the state Bureau of investigation, after which the people's deputy was declared suspicious. The police will continue to provide operational support in the future

- summed up law enforcement officers. 

Context

On Thursday, June 20, the network distributed a video in which a group of men in the center of Dnipro attacked a Ukrainian soldier who was walking with a baby. Unknown persons without identification marks in balaclavas snatched the child from the man's hands, handcuffed him and began to beat him.

The video also showed MP Mykola Tishchenko. On Monday, June 25, he was declared suspicious on the fact of illegal imprisonment of a former serviceman in Dnipro.

Recall

The fight in Dnipro was also commented on by a special unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate KRAKEN. It turned out that the victim was a former soldier of the KRAKEN special forces. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Crimes and emergencies
State Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine
Dnipro
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
