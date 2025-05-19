Beat a hedgehog and her children to death in the middle of the street: law enforcement officers are looking for the person involved in Chernihiv

Police are investigating the circumstances of animal cruelty in Chernihiv, where an unknown person killed several hedgehogs.

This is reported by UNN with a reference to the communications department of the Chernihiv region police.

Today, during the monitoring of social networks, the police discovered information that an unknown woman beat a female hedgehog and her babies to death on the street in Chernihiv. Information about the incident has been entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Article 299 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (cruelty to animals) - the statement reads.

Currently, the police are conducting a number of investigative actions to identify the person involved in the cruel treatment of animals. Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident, questioning local residents and possible witnesses to the incident.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing. If you have any information about the circumstances of the incident, call 102 immediately!

Let us remind you

In Ukraine, in 2024, 189 offenses have been recorded due to cruelty to animals, of which 46 cases have been sent to court. Most cases were registered in Kyiv, Poltava and Dnipropetrovsk regions.