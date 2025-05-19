$41.500.03
Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 70 cases have already been registered
09:06 AM

Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 70 cases have already been registered

09:01 AM

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

08:32 AM

TOP reasons to choose outdoor sports

08:30 AM

Ukrainian scientists have preserved a unique breed of cows - Charolais: the cattle were evacuated from the front-line zone to Lviv region

07:57 AM

Gadgets from the "back door": how smartphones and technology bypass customs

06:58 AM

Cryptocurrencies are about emotions, not the real economy. Economist explains the strong volatility of digital assets

May 19, 05:46 AM

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25

May 18, 04:47 PM

Kellogg: The US presented a strong peace plan in Istanbul. The first point is a comprehensive ceasefire

May 18, 02:58 PM

Kyiv "Dynamo" became the champion of Ukraine. This is the 30th title of the club

May 18, 01:32 PM

Zelenskyy held a meeting with US Vice President Vance: what is known

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Beat a hedgehog and her children to death in the middle of the street: law enforcement officers are looking for the person involved in Chernihiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 232 views

In Chernihiv, the police are investigating the brutal murder of a hedgehog and her cubs by an unknown woman. A criminal proceeding has been opened under the article on cruel treatment of animals.

Beat a hedgehog and her children to death in the middle of the street: law enforcement officers are looking for the person involved in Chernihiv

Police are investigating the circumstances of animal cruelty in Chernihiv, where an unknown person killed several hedgehogs.

This is reported by UNN with a reference to the communications department of the Chernihiv region police.

Today, during the monitoring of social networks, the police discovered information that an unknown woman beat a female hedgehog and her babies to death on the street in Chernihiv. Information about the incident has been entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Article 299 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (cruelty to animals)

- the statement reads. 

Currently, the police are conducting a number of investigative actions to identify the person involved in the cruel treatment of animals. Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident, questioning local residents and possible witnesses to the incident.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing. If you have any information about the circumstances of the incident, call 102 immediately!

Let us remind you

In Ukraine, in 2024, 189 offenses have been recorded due to cruelty to animals, of which 46 cases have been sent to court. Most cases were registered in Kyiv, Poltava and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

Yana Sokolivska

Yana Sokolivska

Crimes and emergencies
Ukraine
Chernihiv
Kyiv
