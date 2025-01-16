BCG vaccination schedule to be changed in Ukraine: what awaits newborns

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 122897 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 113400 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 121422 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 122962 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 152605 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 107399 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 150633 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104102 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113703 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117076 views

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 106388 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 134856 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 104258 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 111299 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 109038 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 122897 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 152605 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 150633 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 180095 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 169566 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 109038 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 111299 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 134856 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 128834 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 146500 views
BCG vaccination schedule to be changed in Ukraine: what awaits newborns

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26975 views

Starting in 2026, BCG vaccination in Ukraine will be administered in the first 24 hours after birth instead of 48 hours. The schedule of pertussis and measles vaccinations will also be updated, and the HPV vaccine will be added to the calendar.

In Ukraine, changes to the National Vaccination Schedule for 2026 will come into force regarding the age limits for vaccination. BCG vaccination will be started in the first 24 hours after birth, and the pertussis and measles vaccination schedule will be updated.

This was reported by the head of the National Technical Group of Experts on Immunoprophylaxis (NTGEI), infectious disease doctor Fedir Lapiy, according to a correspondent of UNN .

Details

He noted that the task of the National Technical Group of Immunization Experts is to inform the Ministry of Health about news in the field, necessary changes in strategy and optimization, including the introduction of new vaccines and effective schemes in the vaccination calendar. Lapiy explained that financial aspects are important when discussing the vaccination calendar, as they determine the cost of vaccination.

He noted that some values, such as saving lives from whooping cough or cervical cancer, cannot be measured in terms of money. The immunization program also takes into account the population's adherence to vaccination and the epidemic situation.

In particular, it was recommended to shift BCG vaccination to 24 hours after birth.

Currently, the current vaccination schedule, which will be in effect until 2025, provides for a 48-hour delay. Why is this so? Firstly, BCG vaccine can be administered on the first day of life, but we do not have such a tradition, it exists in the world and it is a sustainable practice - vaccinating newborns on the first day of life, but we also focused on the fact that we have a low birth rate. We are trying to keep fewer children in maternity hospitals because it is related to the fact that the child does not find a bacterial infection there that would be resistant. That is, the less you stay in hospitals, the more likely you are to be discharged without complications

- said the head of NTGEE.

The infectious disease doctor explained that the shift in vaccination by one day would allow for more rational use of BCG vaccines, ensuring protection of newborns from severe forms of tuberculosis.

In addition, optimization of the vaccination calendar allows to expand the choice of vaccines for procurement, including multivalent vaccines, which is important due to the specificity of the vaccine market. In connection with the rise in pertussis, the doctor emphasized the importance of vaccinating unvaccinated children in the first year of life, which helps to reduce the incidence rate.

He also noted that a study in France showed that two-dose pertussis vaccination regimens are less effective, so Ukraine should use proven methods. Regarding measles, the doctor noted that shifting the second dose of the vaccine by 4 years helps to optimize vaccination and reduce the incidence among children.

Recall

Starting in 2026, the National Vaccination Schedule will include a vaccine against the human papillomavirus (HPV), which was previously available only on a commercial basis. 

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

Health
franceFrance
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising