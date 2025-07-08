Barrier-free carriage for passengers in wheelchairs will be available by pre-order

The 3-month modernization of the first barrier-free carriage, which takes into account the needs of passengers in wheelchairs, has been completed. The carriage is experimental and will be available upon request from organizations.

UNN reports with reference to the press service of the official channel of Ukrzaliznytsia.

Details

Ukrzaliznytsia has completed the modernization of the first barrier-free carriage. What it represents, what has changed, and how it will be accessed is stated on the carrier's website.

The carriage was created at its own production facilities in the Bakhmach carriage depot. The work lasted 3 months and was fully performed by railway specialists. The carriage was completely rebuilt taking into account the needs of passengers in wheelchairs:

4 enlarged compartments: each designed for 2 passengers with disabilities and 2 accompanying persons;

combined format: if the carriage is not booked for special transportation, each compartment can accommodate up to 6 passengers.

More details on the specifics:

electric lift with a loading capacity of up to 300 kg;

increased door and corridor width for free movement in a wheelchair;

Braille navigation and contrasting markings;

large bathroom with shower, SOS button, crutch holder, changing table and child seat with belts;

separate lighting control in the compartment and individually near the passenger's seat.

Also provided are a toilet occupancy indicator, individual sockets with USB and Type-C, and seats with adjustable backrest angle. - reports the press service of Ukrzaliznytsia.

The carriage will be available upon request from organizations through the group ticket ordering service on the Ukrzaliznytsia website or application.

Recall

The government approved a bill that strengthens responsibility for unjustified parking in places for drivers with disabilities. Fines can increase up to 5100 hryvnias and it will be mandatory to use a distinctive sign.

"Ukrzaliznytsia" has prepared more than 1,100 cars with air conditioners for the summer season