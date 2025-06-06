"Ukrzaliznytsia" has prepared more than 1,100 cars with air conditioners for the summer season

"Ukrzaliznytsia" has completed the preparation of passenger cars for the summer season. This is reported by UNN referring to the press service of "UZ".

Currently, more than 1,100 passenger cars with air conditioners are ready to work in hot weather. In order to buy a ticket for such a car, you need to look for a snowflake mark on the "UZ" website. This means that the car has air conditioning.

Before the start of the summer season, "Ukrzaliznytsia" conducted an inspection and maintenance of air conditioning and ventilation systems. 22 international cars have increased capacity batteries that allow you to maintain a comfortable temperature even during long stops.

Similar batteries are planned to be installed in another 23 cars of international direction in the near future. Regarding the reserved seat cars, where the installation of air conditioners was not previously provided, a solution was also found. Industrial air conditioners were installed there. 4 such cars are already ready for flights, another 2 are in the final stage of work.

In addition, columns with a voltage of 380 V are operating at car sections for connecting cars. This makes it possible to cool them before serving on the platform.

