Bail posted for former Odesa military commissar Borysov – sources

$41.490.08
48.710.05
ukenru
02:33 PM • 2692 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideo
Exclusive
02:01 PM • 8170 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
01:31 PM • 7002 views
Ukraine is ready to join the "Drone Wall" project: technical teams for preparation can be sent right nowPhoto
12:45 PM • 9740 views
Zelenskyy asked Trump to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles at a closed UN meeting – TelegraphVideo
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 14751 views
Economist commented on the moratorium on electricity and gas cutoffs in frontline regions
Exclusive
09:25 AM • 19004 views
Court to consider motion to overturn decision to close case against NBU chief lawyer ZymaPhoto
September 26, 09:01 AM • 28240 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM • 33932 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 05:30 AM • 38437 views
Investing in Securities, Accessible to Everyone: Advice from Fintech Expert Olena Sosedka
September 25, 05:19 PM • 28340 views
Ukraine plans to increase salaries for medical workers in areas of active and possible hostilities: how much they will receive
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
2.1m/s
44%
763mm
Popular news
53-year-old actor Sacha Baron Cohen spotted on a date with 27-year-old OnlyFans model after divorcePhotoSeptember 26, 07:07 AM • 26855 views
Hollywood opposes boycott of Israeli filmmakers09:12 AM • 18492 views
If Putin agrees to a truce for any period, elections could be held in Ukraine - Zelenskyy11:16 AM • 8120 views
Famous Russian propagandist Tigran Keosayan died after 8 months in a coma11:19 AM • 6422 views
American Pancake Day: top incredibly delicious pancake recipesPhoto12:18 PM • 13371 views
Publications
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
Exclusive
02:01 PM • 8170 views
American Pancake Day: top incredibly delicious pancake recipesPhoto12:18 PM • 13419 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideoSeptember 26, 09:01 AM • 28240 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM • 33932 views
Investing in Securities, Accessible to Everyone: Advice from Fintech Expert Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
September 26, 05:30 AM • 38437 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andrius Kubilius
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Mette Frederiksen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Chernihiv
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideo02:33 PM • 2688 views
Hollywood opposes boycott of Israeli filmmakers09:12 AM • 18536 views
53-year-old actor Sacha Baron Cohen spotted on a date with 27-year-old OnlyFans model after divorcePhotoSeptember 26, 07:07 AM • 26898 views
Final part of animated Spider-Man trilogy has postponed its release by a weekSeptember 25, 10:47 AM • 33122 views
Fake Labubu dolls accounted for 90% of counterfeit toys in BritainSeptember 25, 06:17 AM • 40998 views
Actual
Su-34
The Washington Post
MiG-31
9K720 Iskander
Pantsir missile system

Bail posted for former Odesa military commissar Borysov – sources

Kyiv • UNN

 • 278 views

Bail in the amount of UAH 45.42 million has been posted for Yevhen Borysov, the former head of the Odesa Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center (TCC and SP). The Kyiv Court of Appeal increased the amount of bail for the person involved in the SBI criminal proceedings.

Bail posted for former Odesa military commissar Borysov – sources

Bail in the amount of UAH 45.42 million was posted for former head of the Odesa TCC and SP Yevhen Borysov. This was reported to UNN by sources.

The interlocutor of UNN reported that bail in the amount of UAH 45.42 million was posted for Borysov, the former head of the Odesa TCC and SP.

Addition

The Kyiv Court of Appeal increased the bail amount for the defendant in the SBI criminal proceedings, former head of the Odesa TCC and SP Yevhen Borysov, to UAH 45.42 million.

In May 2025, the judge of the Pechersk District Court kept the former military commissar in custody until June 24 with the alternative of posting bail of UAH 20 million.

The decision on the amount of bail was appealed in the appellate court, as the Bureau's investigators had reasonable suspicions that the former military commissar tried to be released on bail and escape.

He is a defendant in the SBI case under Articles 114-1 (obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during a special period) and 366 (official forgery) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

SBI employees completed the pre-trial investigation against the former head of the Odesa Regional TCC and SP Yevhen Borysov on suspicion of organizing the legalization (laundering) of property obtained by criminal means, amounting to over UAH 140 million. The indictment has been sent to court.

Anna Murashko

Crimes and emergencies
Ukraine