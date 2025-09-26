Bail posted for former Odesa military commissar Borysov – sources
Kyiv • UNN
Bail in the amount of UAH 45.42 million has been posted for Yevhen Borysov, the former head of the Odesa Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center (TCC and SP). The Kyiv Court of Appeal increased the amount of bail for the person involved in the SBI criminal proceedings.
Bail in the amount of UAH 45.42 million was posted for former head of the Odesa TCC and SP Yevhen Borysov. This was reported to UNN by sources.
The interlocutor of UNN reported that bail in the amount of UAH 45.42 million was posted for Borysov, the former head of the Odesa TCC and SP.
Addition
The Kyiv Court of Appeal increased the bail amount for the defendant in the SBI criminal proceedings, former head of the Odesa TCC and SP Yevhen Borysov, to UAH 45.42 million.
In May 2025, the judge of the Pechersk District Court kept the former military commissar in custody until June 24 with the alternative of posting bail of UAH 20 million.
The decision on the amount of bail was appealed in the appellate court, as the Bureau's investigators had reasonable suspicions that the former military commissar tried to be released on bail and escape.
He is a defendant in the SBI case under Articles 114-1 (obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during a special period) and 366 (official forgery) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
SBI employees completed the pre-trial investigation against the former head of the Odesa Regional TCC and SP Yevhen Borysov on suspicion of organizing the legalization (laundering) of property obtained by criminal means, amounting to over UAH 140 million. The indictment has been sent to court.