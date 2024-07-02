Bad weather left some residents without electricity in three regions
Kyiv • UNN
Due to severe weather conditions, automatic protection systems cut off power to 177 settlements in 3 regions of Ukraine, and regional crews were engaged to restore power supply.
Due to bad weather, 177 settlements in 3 regions of Ukraine were cut off from electricity in the morning, most of them in Khmelnytsky region, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.
Details
According to Ukrenergo, 177 settlements in 3 regions (Khmelnytsky - 99, Lviv - 59, and Ternopil - 19) were reportedly cut off from power due to severe weather conditions (rain, thunderstorms, and wind gusts) as a result of the activation of automatic power line protection systems.
As for the Khmelnytsky region, according to the head of the Khmelnytsky RMA, Serhiy Tyurin on Telegram, 70 out of 99 settlements in the region are partially de-energized. According to him, 14,348 consumers were left without electricity: 532 legal entities and 13,816 households.
Regional power company crews are involved in restoring power supply.
Heavy rain and large hail: bad weather reported in Volyn7/1/24, 4:42 PM • 17575 views