Bad weather in Odesa region: teenager died, four children injured

In Odesa region, a teenager died and 4 other children were injured due to bad weather. This is reported by UNN with reference to the message of the regional department of the State Emergency Service.

Details

It is noted that in Podilsk district, in the city of Balta, teenagers were resting near the river. Bad weather began, a strong wind rose, as a result of which a tree fell on the tent where the teenagers were.

Rescuers arrived at the scene and rescued 4 children from under the tree, who were handed over to medics. Unfortunately, the fifth child could not be saved - the message says.

The State Emergency Service added that all circumstances are currently being established by police representatives.

Recall

On July 22, in Kyiv, more than 30 trees were felled due to a storm and thunderstorm. Medics hospitalized 5 people, including a 13-year-old girl, who suffered from the bad weather.

