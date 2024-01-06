Bad weather in Odesa region: people are urged to stay at home tomorrow if possible

Tomorrow, January 7, weather conditions are expected to deteriorate in Odesa region: frost, ice, sleet and strong wind gusts of up to 15-20 m/s. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration Oleh Kiper, according to UNN.

According to weather forecasters, the weather will not be as bad as in late November, when Odesa region was almost paralyzed, but "nature is unpredictable," Kiper said and urged people to take it seriously so as not to add extra work to the services. According to him, Russian terrorists may also try to complicate the situation.

"So we have to be prepared for anything," he wrote. The region's utilities and emergency services are ready, Kiper continued.

"Emergency workers and medics are armed with four-wheel drive vehicles. They can help people under any conditions. Utilities and medical institutions have more than 4,000 generators at hand. To work despite power outages. We are also ready with the invincibility points. Currently, 399 of them are operating in the region, and another 413 are ready to be deployed if necessary. DTEK's emergency crews are also working in an enhanced mode," emphasized the head of Odesa Regional State Administration.

Kiper urged citizens to be especially attentive and cautious and to strictly observe safety measures when participating in road traffic. He also did not rule out the possibility of closing the M-05 Kyiv-Odesa highway tomorrow.

"So please follow the messages and stay off the roads unless it is absolutely necessary," Kiper emphasized.

As a reminder, in late November, bad weather in Odesa Oblast trapped almost 2,500 people in snow.