Bad weather in Kyiv region: 10 thousand customers remain without electricity

$41.610.07
48.290.19
ukenru
Exclusive
03:56 PM • 31854 views
Instead of vital ones – ascorbic acid: what's wrong with the 30% discounted medicines listPhoto
Exclusive
02:11 PM • 33415 views
"Anti-state decision": VRU Committee on National Security called for the cancellation of the State Aviation Service's transfer of Mi-8 powers to a foreign company
Exclusive
August 7, 12:15 PM • 84915 views
Introduction of excise tax on carbonated drinks: prices may increase by 10-20%
Exclusive
August 7, 11:55 AM • 85694 views
Didn't find or didn't look? Police confirmed they closed the case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
Exclusive
August 7, 09:40 AM • 85222 views
New build market in Ukraine in 2025: how the war changed the construction map
August 7, 09:15 AM • 127970 views
TCR will be obliged to wear body cameras from September 1 - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
August 7, 08:14 AM • 71815 views
Trilateral meeting of Zelenskyy, Trump, and Putin: political scientist assessed the likelihood of it taking place
August 7, 06:56 AM • 46247 views
Organized torture of journalist Roshchyna: head of pre-trial detention center in Taganrog заочно notified of suspicionVideo
August 6, 10:17 PM • 45642 views
"There is a very high probability that it will be so": Trump on meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 6, 05:38 PM • 56485 views
Discussed what was voiced in Moscow: Zelenskyy spoke with Trump and European leaders
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
0m/s
59%
755mm
Popular news
UAV attacks on Russia and Crimea: military unit ablaze, oil refinery hit, and trains haltedPhotoVideoAugust 7, 08:55 AM • 66631 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhotoAugust 7, 11:02 AM • 103820 views
Ukraine plans to withdraw from another CIS agreement: this time - on the crediting of work experienceAugust 7, 11:42 AM • 39010 views
Protecting the interests of pharma giants instead of patients: how MP Kuzminykh promotes the "Darnytsia" line under the guise of caring for UkrainiansPhoto12:43 PM • 74517 views
Contenders for the Young Player of the Year trophy have been announced: who is on the list?Photo01:59 PM • 53348 views
Publications
Instead of vital ones – ascorbic acid: what's wrong with the 30% discounted medicines listPhoto
Exclusive
03:56 PM • 31887 views
Contenders for the Young Player of the Year trophy have been announced: who is on the list?Photo01:59 PM • 53798 views
Protecting the interests of pharma giants instead of patients: how MP Kuzminykh promotes the "Darnytsia" line under the guise of caring for UkrainiansPhoto12:43 PM • 74950 views
Introduction of excise tax on carbonated drinks: prices may increase by 10-20%
Exclusive
August 7, 12:15 PM • 84961 views
Didn't find or didn't look? Police confirmed they closed the case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
Exclusive
August 7, 11:55 AM • 85737 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Joe Biden
Steve Witkoff
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
White House
Zakarpattia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhotoAugust 7, 11:02 AM • 104153 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 132162 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM • 141264 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - reportAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 132483 views
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 143055 views
Actual
The New York Times
Brent Crude
MIM-104 Patriot
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Mi-8

Bad weather in Kyiv region: 10 thousand customers remain without electricity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 902 views

Energy workers continue to eliminate the consequences of bad weather in the Kyiv region. 10 thousand customers remain without electricity, most of them in Boryspil district.

Bad weather in Kyiv region: 10 thousand customers remain without electricity

Energy workers continue to eliminate the consequences of bad weather in Kyiv region, 10,000 customers are without electricity, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

Details

According to the Regional Military Administration, electricity has already been restored to the homes of more than 130,000 residents of Kyiv region.

Work is underway on 17 10 kV power lines. Currently, 10,000 customers are without electricity. Most of them are in Boryspil district 

- the report says.

DTEK Kyiv Regional Electric Networks brigades are working in an intensified mode. All restoration work should be completed by the end of the day.

Bad weather left almost 200 towns and villages in eight regions without electricity07.08.25, 09:25 • 2610 views

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
Kyiv Oblast
DTEK