Bad weather in Kyiv region: 10 thousand customers remain without electricity
Kyiv • UNN
Energy workers continue to eliminate the consequences of bad weather in the Kyiv region. 10 thousand customers remain without electricity, most of them in Boryspil district.
Details
According to the Regional Military Administration, electricity has already been restored to the homes of more than 130,000 residents of Kyiv region.
Work is underway on 17 10 kV power lines. Currently, 10,000 customers are without electricity. Most of them are in Boryspil district
DTEK Kyiv Regional Electric Networks brigades are working in an intensified mode. All restoration work should be completed by the end of the day.
