"Azovstal" under Pushilin: occupiers prepare a 20 billion ruble scam - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 512 views

The so-called head of the "DPR" Pushilin and Russian senator Voloshin created a fictitious company to which they plan to transfer the disposal and dismantling of the plant. The project is supervised by the scandalous "manager" Yakiv Khachanyan, who has already started selling metal for cash.

"Azovstal" under Pushilin: occupiers prepare a 20 billion ruble scam - CNS

In temporarily occupied Donetsk, a large-scale corruption scheme is being prepared around "Azovstal". This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS) with reference to its own sources, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the so-called head of the "DPR" Denis Pushilin and Russian senator Alexander Voloshin created a fictitious company - "Unified Environmental Operator", to which they plan to transfer the disposal and dismantling of the plant.

Under the guise of "restoration", the occupiers are going to sell off metal, equipment and products of "Azovstal". This refers to a million tons of scrap metal, 250 thousand tons of finished metal and unique machine tools

- noted the CNS.

They clarified that the project is supervised by the scandalous "manager" Yakov Khachanyan, who "has already started selling metal for cash, without even waiting for the project to be approved."

Recall

More than 3,000 enterprises have completely ceased operations in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. No more than 30% of the population works there, mostly in low-paid jobs related to the occupation structures.

"Squeezing out" businesses even from their own: occupiers seized a large agricultural enterprise in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia region - CNS15.10.25, 07:30 • 3229 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Economy
Azovstal
Donetsk Oblast