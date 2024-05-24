Azerbaijani border guards take control of four villages near the Armenian border

The Azerbaijani Border Guard Service has taken control of four villages in the Gazakh region on the border with Armenia, which were part of the Azerbaijani SSR until the 1990s. This was reported by the press service of Azerbaijani Vice Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev, UNN writes with reference to local media.

Details

It is reported that on May 24, the State Border Guard Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan took control of the territories of the villages of Baganis Ayrim, Ashagi Askipara, Kheirimli and Gizilgadzhili in the Gazakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Together they cover an area of 6.5 square kilometers.

As a result of the delimitation work between Azerbaijan and Armenia, a 12.7-kilometer-long border line was determined that runs near these villages.

To implement this decision, geodetic measurements were made on the ground, and the coordinates of the border line were refined and a technical protocol on the results of joint field work was drawn up, containing a Protocol describing the passage of the relevant border line. On May 15, a regular meeting of the commissions was held on the border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia, where the above-mentioned technical protocol was agreed upon and the relevant protocol of the commissions was signed.

