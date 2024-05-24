Azerbaijani border guards take control of four villages near the Armenian border

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Azerbaijani border guards take control of four villages near the Armenian border

Kyiv  •  UNN

The Azerbaijani Border Guard Service has taken control of four villages in the Gazakh region on the border with Armenia, covering an area of 6.5 square kilometers, after delimitation work identified a 12.7 kilometer long border line near these villages.

The Azerbaijani Border Guard Service has taken control of four villages in the Gazakh region on the border with Armenia, which were part of the Azerbaijani SSR until the 1990s. This was reported by the press service of Azerbaijani Vice Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev, UNN writes with reference to local media.

Details

It is reported that on May 24, the State Border Guard Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan took control of the territories of the villages of Baganis Ayrim, Ashagi Askipara, Kheirimli and Gizilgadzhili in the Gazakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Together they cover an area of 6.5 square kilometers.

As a result of the delimitation work between Azerbaijan and Armenia, a 12.7-kilometer-long border line was determined that runs near these villages.

To implement this decision, geodetic measurements were made on the ground, and the coordinates of the border line were refined and a technical protocol on the results of joint field work was drawn up, containing a Protocol describing the passage of the relevant border line. On May 15, a regular meeting of the commissions was held on the border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia, where the above-mentioned technical protocol was agreed upon and the relevant protocol of the commissions was signed.

Anastasia Ryabokon

