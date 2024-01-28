Aviation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out 4 strikes against the enemy - General Staff

During the day, the aviation of the Ukrainian defense forces struck 4 areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment. This was reported on Sunday, January 28, in the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the units of the missile forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck at 1 artillery unit and 2 ammunition depots of the enemy.

Ukrainian soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, depleting the enemy along the entire front line.

