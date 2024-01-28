Aviation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out 4 strikes against the enemy - General Staff
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian military aviation carried out 4 air strikes on Russian troops, hitting places where troops and military equipment were concentrated. Ukrainian missile forces also struck a Russian artillery unit and 2 ammunition depots. Ukrainian troops continue to inflict losses on Russian personnel and equipment along the entire front line.
During the day, the aviation of the Ukrainian defense forces struck 4 areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment. This was reported on Sunday, January 28, in the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
It is noted that the units of the missile forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck at 1 artillery unit and 2 ammunition depots of the enemy.
Ukrainian soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, depleting the enemy along the entire front line.
