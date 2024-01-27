Kuleba discusses joint production of drones for the Armed Forces with Lithuanian Foreign Minister

Ukraine and Lithuania are defining joint steps to increase the production of drones for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was stated by Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba at a joint press conference with his Lithuanian counterpart Gabrielius Landsbergis, UNN reports .

Details

We devoted most of our conversation to identifying joint steps to increase the production of drones for the needs of the Armed Forces. Lithuania has the technology, we have the ability to scale up production. This was a key topic. There is a clear understanding of what to do, how and when to do it, so that Ukrainian-Lithuanian cooperation in drone production can yield maximum results in the shortest possible time - Kuleba summarized.

According to him, during the talks with his Lithuanian counterpart, the "classic" agenda - Ukraine's accession to the EU and NATO - was also discussed. He also emphasized that the issue of frozen Russian assets, sanctions, and "everything that requires effective solutions" were also discussed.

We have common encouraging expectations from the upcoming European Council meeting on February 1, and there is progress on the opening of the European Peace Fund, which has been blocked for a long time due to the position of some EU members. We are working to unblock it, and there are encouraging steps in this direction - explained the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Addendum

Also, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said that Lithuania could quickly start producing parts to complete the drones needed by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

We can start producing components of what is needed on the battlefield, including what will be needed to produce drones. We are talking about a limited number at first, but I think it can happen very quickly - said the Lithuanian Foreign Minister.

Recall

The day before, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said that in the framework of international cooperation Ukraine could start producing drones in Lithuania.