Kuleba discusses joint production of drones for the Armed Forces with Lithuanian Foreign Minister

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 69139 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 117635 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 122546 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 164532 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165112 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267384 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176814 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166831 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148602 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237526 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 100290 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 63545 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 35297 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 31953 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 45295 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 267384 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237526 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222867 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248329 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234493 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 117635 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100326 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100761 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117258 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117905 views
Actual
Kuleba discusses joint production of drones for the Armed Forces with Lithuanian Foreign Minister

Kuleba discusses joint production of drones for the Armed Forces with Lithuanian Foreign Minister

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32850 views

Ukraine and Lithuania are identifying joint steps to increase the production of drones for the needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The two countries plan to combine Lithuanian drone production technologies with Ukraine's ability to scale up production.

Ukraine and Lithuania are defining joint steps to increase the production of drones for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was stated by Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba at a joint press conference with his Lithuanian counterpart Gabrielius Landsbergis, UNN reports .

Details 

We devoted most of our conversation to identifying joint steps to increase the production of drones for the needs of the Armed Forces. Lithuania has the technology, we have the ability to scale up production. This was a key topic. There is a clear understanding of what to do, how and when to do it, so that Ukrainian-Lithuanian cooperation in drone production can yield maximum results in the shortest possible time

- Kuleba summarized.

According to him, during the talks with his Lithuanian counterpart, the "classic" agenda - Ukraine's accession to the EU and NATO - was also discussed. He also emphasized that the issue of frozen Russian assets, sanctions, and "everything that requires effective solutions" were also discussed.

Focus on drone production: Ukraine and Denmark to hold defense industry forum26.01.24, 17:34 • 26238 views

We have common encouraging expectations from the upcoming European Council meeting on February 1, and there is progress on the opening of the European Peace Fund, which has been blocked for a long time due to the position of some EU members. We are working to unblock it, and there are encouraging steps in this direction

- explained the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Addendum

Also, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said that Lithuania could quickly start producing parts to complete the drones needed by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

We can start producing components of what is needed on the battlefield, including what will be needed to produce drones. We are talking about a limited number at first, but I think it can happen very quickly

- said the Lithuanian Foreign Minister.

Recall

The day before, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said that in the framework of international cooperation Ukraine could start producing drones in Lithuania. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
european-councilEuropean Council
natoNATO
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
european-unionEuropean Union
habrielius-landsberhisGabrielius Landsbergis
denmarkDenmark
lithuaniaLithuania
ukraineUkraine
dmytro-kulebaDmytro Kuleba

Contact us about advertising