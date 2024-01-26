Focus on drone production: Ukraine and Denmark to hold defense industry forum

Ukraine and Denmark will hold a Ukrainian-Danish defense industry forum with a focus on drone production. This was announced by Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba at a joint press conference with Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen, who arrived on a visit to Mykolaiv, UNN reports citing the Foreign Ministry.

"Denmark has a serious potential in the production of drones. We have agreed that the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, together with the Ministries of Defense and Strategic Industries, will organize a Ukrainian-Danish Defense Industries Forum," Kuleba said.

He noted that a special focus will be placed on the development of joint drone production projects, given Denmark's special capabilities in this area.

During his visit to Ukraine, Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen was forced to take refuge in a bomb shelter because of an air raid.

Earlier it was reportedthat Denmark would provide Ukraine with an aid package worth more than $21 million to rebuild Mykolaiv.