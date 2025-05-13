Aviation and drones: the occupiers carried out 454 strikes on 14 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region - OVA

During the day, the occupiers launched 454 strikes on 14 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Ivan Fedorov, UNN informs.

Details

According to him, the Russian army carried out 5 air strikes on Novoyakovlivka, Gulyaypole and Chervone. In addition:

255 UAVs of various modifications attacked Bilienke, Lobkove, Kamyanske, Gulyaypole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne and Novodarivka.

8 MLRS attacks covered Zhovta Kruch, Lobkove, Kamyanske, Mala Tokmachka and Novoandriivka.

186 artillery attacks were carried out on the territory of Lobkove, Kamyanske, Gulyaypole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Preobrazhenka, Charivne and Novodarivka.

"22 reports were received about damage to apartments, private houses, outbuildings and cars. Civilians were not injured," Fedorov said.

Reminder

On May 11, the occupiers launched 494 strikes on 16 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. Two women were wounded in Pavlivka, Vasylivka district.

