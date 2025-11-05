Avengers star Sebastian Stan says Marvel Cinematic Universe shaped him as an actor

Sebastian Stan, who plays Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, emphasized that his time on the set of the superhero film series was key to his personal and professional growth, UNN reports with reference to Variety.

Details

During a recent interview on the "Stronger" podcast, Stan, who played Bucky Barnes, also known as the Winter Soldier, in seven Marvel films, said that Marvel "really helped" him grow as a person and an actor.

I never prioritized one role over another. My time at Marvel always taught me a lot. .. And (I worked) with Robert Downey (Jr.) and Scarlett (Johansson), and all these people I looked up to. It was a business. It was a family, and it gave me a sense of belonging. said Sebastian Stan.

The actor also admitted that his Romanian background involved a process of adapting to filmmaking in the United States.

I had to spend a significant part of my youth trying to fit in and find my own way. Only now do I feel like I'm doing what I've always wanted to do. - he explained.

Now, at 43, Stan is trying to move beyond comics. 2025 has been a breakthrough year for Stan in terms of awards recognition. His starring role in "A Different Man" earned him a Golden Globe. He was also nominated for an Oscar for Best Actor for his portrayal of Donald Trump in "The Apprentice."

