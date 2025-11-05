Avengers star Sebastian Stan says Marvel Cinematic Universe shaped him as an actor

ukenru
Exclusive
01:23 PM • 11182 views
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker OdarchenkoPhoto
12:20 PM • 12797 views
General Staff: the defense of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration continues, there is no encirclement
11:19 AM • 15859 views
50,000 UAH to be paid at birth: Rada adopted decision
10:32 AM • 21115 views
Train ticket prices may rise: Ukrzaliznytsia clarified what this concerns
Exclusive
08:57 AM • 20020 views
Kyiv stopped: dense fog, wave of accidents and dangerous air covered the city
November 5, 08:12 AM • 20143 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions, power outage schedules across Ukraine until 9 PM - Ministry of Energy
November 5, 07:17 AM • 17656 views
Belgium and European Commission to hold 'crisis meeting' on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine - Politico
November 4, 11:11 PM • 34492 views
About 10,000 North Korean troops are stationed near the Russian-Ukrainian border
November 4, 06:53 PM • 32433 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed strikes on oil refining and chemical facilities in Russia and occupied Kherson region
Exclusive
November 4, 06:07 PM • 54205 views
Expert reveals secrets of choosing an uninterruptible power supply for home: how to select power and battery type
Publications
Exclusives
Democrats win first major elections since Trump's return to power November 5, 04:50 AM
Robert Pattinson revealed details of the grueling filming of "Dune 3" in the desert 08:51 AM
Russia's Tuapse port suspends fuel exports after drone attacks, refinery halted - Reuters 10:59 AM
When and how to prune raspberries for winter: tips November 11:10 AM
How to make homemade marshmallows: simple recipes and tips November 11:38 AM
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker OdarchenkoPhoto
Exclusive
01:23 PM • 11182 views
How to make homemade marshmallows: simple recipes and tipsPhoto11:38 AM • 17100 views
When and how to prune raspberries for winter: tipsPhoto11:10 AM • 21377 views
Train ticket prices may rise: Ukrzaliznytsia clarified what this concerns10:32 AM • 21115 views
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Exclusive
November 4, 02:17 PM • 65205 views
Avengers star Sebastian Stan says Marvel Cinematic Universe shaped him as an actor 02:19 PM
Robert Pattinson revealed details of the grueling filming of "Dune 3" in the desert 08:51 AM
Zuckerberg's actor shakes up the celebrity world: Jesse Eisenberg says he's ready to donate a kidney to a stranger November 4, 04:38 PM
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debated November 4, 12:13 PM
Jonathan Bailey named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2025 November 4, 06:59 AM
Avengers star Sebastian Stan says Marvel Cinematic Universe shaped him as an actor

Kyiv • UNN

 • 902 views

Sebastian Stan, who played Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier in seven Marvel films, said that his time on the set of the superhero film series was crucial for his personal and professional growth. The actor also noted that his Romanian background necessitated a process of adaptation to filmmaking in the United States.

Avengers star Sebastian Stan says Marvel Cinematic Universe shaped him as an actor

Sebastian Stan, who plays Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, emphasized that his time on the set of the superhero film series was key to his personal and professional growth, UNN reports with reference to Variety.

Details

During a recent interview on the "Stronger" podcast, Stan, who played Bucky Barnes, also known as the Winter Soldier, in seven Marvel films, said that Marvel "really helped" him grow as a person and an actor.

I never prioritized one role over another. My time at Marvel always taught me a lot. .. And (I worked) with Robert Downey (Jr.) and Scarlett (Johansson), and all these people I looked up to. It was a business. It was a family, and it gave me a sense of belonging.

said Sebastian Stan.

The actor also admitted that his Romanian background involved a process of adapting to filmmaking in the United States.

I had to spend a significant part of my youth trying to fit in and find my own way. Only now do I feel like I'm doing what I've always wanted to do.

- he explained.

Now, at 43, Stan is trying to move beyond comics. 2025 has been a breakthrough year for Stan in terms of awards recognition. His starring role in "A Different Man" earned him a Golden Globe. He was also nominated for an Oscar for Best Actor for his portrayal of Donald Trump in "The Apprentice."

Recall

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Tenoch Huerta has confirmed that he is officially returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). He will reprise his role as Namor in the sequel to the already iconic film series - "Avengers: Doomsday," scheduled for release on December 18, 2026.

Ihor Telezhnikov

CultureUNN Lite
Film
Marvel Entertainment
Donald Trump
United States