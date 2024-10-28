Autumn vitamins: how to maintain health in the cold season
Kyiv • UNN
The Ministry of Health experts spoke about the importance of a balanced diet in the fall. Six key vitamins and their sources for maintaining health and immunity were named.
With the onset of autumn, the body requires special attention to nutrition, as the decrease in sunlight affects the production of important vitamins. Experts emphasize the need for a balanced diet to maintain immunity and overall well-being. This is reported by the Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health, UNN reports.
Details
Key vitamins that should be included in the diet include:
Vitamin A: promotes eye and immune health, found in fish, carrots, and pumpkin.
Vitamin B: is important for the nervous system and overall tone. Contained in foods such as meat, dairy products, spinach and bananas.
Vitamin C: supports the immune system, found in citrus fruits, strawberries and kiwi.
Vitamin D: helps to improve mood and strengthen bones. Sources: dairy products, fatty fish, eggs.
Vitamin E: protects cells thanks to antioxidants, found in almonds, vegetable oil and avocados.
Omega-3: have a positive effect on skin, hair and overall metabolism, present in oily fish and nuts.
A balanced diet and the prudent use of supplements can be the key to good health this fall. Before taking vitamins, doctors advise to consult a doctor to determine individual needs.
The Ministry of Health has revealed the secret of healthy eating: how many vegetables you need to eat every day26.10.24, 06:53 • 19124 views