Autumn in Kyiv sets a new temperature record

On September 17, the highest minimum air temperature for that day was recorded in Kyiv - 16.7°C, which is higher than the previous record of 1947, the Central Geophysical Observatory named after Borys Sreznevsky reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"According to the observations of the meteorological station of the Borys Sreznevsky Central Geophysical Observatory, on September 17, the minimum air temperature in Kyiv was the highest for that day, as it did not fall below 16.7°C," the statement said.

The previous record value of 1947 was exceeded by 0.4°C, and the climatic norm by 6.6℃.

Meteorological summer is still going - Ukrhydrometcenter