Autism is diagnosed more often in boys than in girls in the US – research

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"
02:22 PM • 12323 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

01:26 PM • 31011 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

11:58 AM • 38679 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

May 26, 09:30 AM • 58126 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

May 26, 08:54 AM • 75795 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

May 26, 08:18 AM • 69139 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

May 26, 06:37 AM • 75966 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

May 26, 06:19 AM • 83143 views

A Week of Clarity and Breakthroughs: Astrological Forecast for all Zodiac Signs for May 26 - June 1

May 25, 03:04 PM • 79278 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

May 25, 09:34 AM • 84619 views

Our Homes: As Part of the Latest Prisoner Exchange, 303 Defenders Returned to Ukraine

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

During the night, the enemy attacked Khmelnytskyi region: four enterprises were affected.

May 26, 06:59 AM • 69025 views

Israel intends to take control of 75% of Gaza in two months - Bloomberg

May 26, 09:48 AM • 39499 views

NMT: how many applicants failed the exam last year

May 26, 10:04 AM • 12553 views

Restrictions on the range of Western weapons for strikes on Russia have been lifted - Merz

01:04 PM • 26763 views

Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift compete for the main awards of the American Music Awards 2025 - Media

03:51 PM • 4800 views
Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 414607 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 451101 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 402156 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 492678 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 569089 views
Kaya Kallas

Ruslan Stefanchuk

Serhiy Leshchenko

Radosław Sikorski

Oleksiy Chernyshov

Kyiv

Kharkiv

Kherson Oblast

Odesa Oblast

Mykolaiv

A Swan's Tale: How Feathered Travelers Stopped Traffic on the Highway

04:12 PM • 1908 views

Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift compete for the main awards of the American Music Awards 2025 - Media

03:51 PM • 5678 views

Miley Cyrus confessed how filming the video on the Walk of Fame ended for her in intensive care

May 25, 10:11 AM • 163952 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 04:10 PM • 267919 views

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 103145 views
Shahed-136

Nord Stream

Telegram

The Economist

Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Autism is diagnosed more often in boys than in girls in the US – research

Kyiv • UNN

 • 968 views

In the US, autism is diagnosed more often in boys. The study did not find clinical differences between the sexes, which may indicate an underestimation of cases in girls due to the peculiarities of the symptoms.

Autism is diagnosed more often in boys than in girls in the US – research

In the US, boys are diagnosed with autism much more often than girls. However, a new study found no clinical differences in autistic traits between the sexes in infants when they are first diagnosed with the disorder. This may indicate an underestimation of the disease in girls due to differences in the manifestation of symptoms. This is reported by UNN with reference to MedicalXpress.

Details

During research, published in the journal Nature Human Behavior, it was found that in the US, autism is detected in boys four times more often than in girls. This may be due to the fact that girls show symptoms of autism less noticeably or mask them, which complicates timely diagnosis.

Researchers from the University of California San Diego School of Medicine examined more than 2,500 male and female infants between the ages of 12 and 48 months between 2002 and 2022. Of these babies, 1,500 showed signs of autism, 600 showed typical development, and 475 showed developmental delay.

The assessment included 19 different indicators of language development, social and motor skills, manifestations of the main features of autism, such as repetitive behavior, cognitive skills and other developmental characteristics.

Diabetes in pregnant women may increase the risk of autism in children - study08.04.25, 11:34 • 10240 views

The study also examined social attention using gaze tracking technology.

Researchers found that boys are more likely to exhibit typical autism symptoms such as repetitive behaviors and restricted interests, while girls may be better able to adapt socially and hide symptoms. This leads to girls often being diagnosed at a later age or not being diagnosed at all.

In the United Kingdom, a woman with autism was mistakenly held in a psychiatric hospital for 45 years.04.03.25, 16:57 • 16135 views

Reference

Autism is a neurological developmental disorder that affects social interaction, communication, and behavior. Symptoms can range from mild to severe and often appear in early childhood. 

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

SocietyHealth
United States
