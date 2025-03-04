$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM

Movement on the "blue" metro line in Kyiv has been restored: the passenger who was hit by a train in the afternoon is alive

April 3, 03:58 PM

Zelenskyy named the "red lines" in negotiations to end the war

April 3, 04:08 PM

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM

Very important steps and a very important operation: Zelenskyy heard a report on the situation on the border with Sumy region

April 3, 05:34 PM
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM

"Mommy's achievements": The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

In the United Kingdom, a woman with autism was mistakenly held in a psychiatric hospital for 45 years.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16103 views

A woman with autism was mistakenly held in a psychiatric hospital for 45 years, starting from the age of 7. She also spent 25 years in isolation due to a series of legal and medical errors.

In the United Kingdom, a woman with autism was mistakenly held in a psychiatric hospital for 45 years.

A woman with autism and learning difficulties was mistakenly placed in a psychiatric hospital for 45 years, starting at the age of seven. She also spent 25 years in isolation, made possible by a series of legal and medical errors. This was reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

Details 

According to the BBC, the woman, believed to be from Sierra Leone, whom local authorities named Kasibba to protect her identity, was also held in isolation for 25 years.

Until the age of seven, Kasibba lived in a children's home, but was then transferred to a long-stay psychiatric hospital. She was held in a facility where she suffered numerous human rights violations, including being locked in a room for more than 23 hours a day. Hospital staff described her as "dangerous," and one incident involving a fire alarm became the basis for unfounded allegations of violence.

Since 2013, Dr. Petsy State has been working on documents to prove that Kasibba does not have a mental illness and can be released. In 2016, a special team of specialists was formed, which helped secure her release in 2022. After that, Kasibba began living in the community with support, receiving assistance from social workers.

More than half of adults and a third of children worldwide will be overweight or obese by 2050 - study04.03.25, 10:19 • 23157 views

I have never seen anyone living in a situation like hers. And I think what was really shocking was that all of this was legal

- said Dr. State to the BBC.

After months of work, Dr. State presented a 50-page report to Camden Council - the local authority in North London that initially placed Kasibba in the hospital. Dr. State stated that it had already been recognized that Kasibba does not have a mental illness, and her report concluded that she is not dangerous and can safely live in society.

This case has drawn attention to a broader issue in England, where over 2000 autistic individuals and people with learning difficulties are still held in psychiatric hospitals, despite government promises to implement reforms. The UK government has pledged to take action to prevent the unlawful detention of people with intellectual disabilities in psychiatric institutions, but significant progress has yet to be made.

The mental health bill currently under consideration in Parliament would mean that people with autism and learning difficulties in England and Wales who do not have mental disorders can no longer be detained for treatment.

However, the government has stated that it will not make any changes until it is assured that there is sufficient alternative support in the community. It will still allow people to be lawfully held in hospital for up to 28 days for assessment.

In Australia, a donor has died whose plasma saved over 2 million children.03.03.25, 18:30 • 22153 views

The foundation told File on 4 Investigates that anyone deemed in need of long-term isolation has separate accommodation with their own bedroom, bathroom, living room, and garden.

The foundation stated that since 2010 it has been working with local authorities to develop plans to support the discharge of all long-term patients for more appropriate care, where possible, within the community, but they were hindered by a legal case brought by the families of other patients.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the World
United Kingdom
