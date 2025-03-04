In the United Kingdom, a woman with autism was mistakenly held in a psychiatric hospital for 45 years.
A woman with autism was mistakenly held in a psychiatric hospital for 45 years, starting from the age of 7. She also spent 25 years in isolation due to a series of legal and medical errors.
A woman with autism and learning difficulties was mistakenly placed in a psychiatric hospital for 45 years, starting at the age of seven. She also spent 25 years in isolation, made possible by a series of legal and medical errors. This was reported by the BBC, writes UNN.
According to the BBC, the woman, believed to be from Sierra Leone, whom local authorities named Kasibba to protect her identity, was also held in isolation for 25 years.
Until the age of seven, Kasibba lived in a children's home, but was then transferred to a long-stay psychiatric hospital. She was held in a facility where she suffered numerous human rights violations, including being locked in a room for more than 23 hours a day. Hospital staff described her as "dangerous," and one incident involving a fire alarm became the basis for unfounded allegations of violence.
Since 2013, Dr. Petsy State has been working on documents to prove that Kasibba does not have a mental illness and can be released. In 2016, a special team of specialists was formed, which helped secure her release in 2022. After that, Kasibba began living in the community with support, receiving assistance from social workers.
I have never seen anyone living in a situation like hers. And I think what was really shocking was that all of this was legal
After months of work, Dr. State presented a 50-page report to Camden Council - the local authority in North London that initially placed Kasibba in the hospital. Dr. State stated that it had already been recognized that Kasibba does not have a mental illness, and her report concluded that she is not dangerous and can safely live in society.
This case has drawn attention to a broader issue in England, where over 2000 autistic individuals and people with learning difficulties are still held in psychiatric hospitals, despite government promises to implement reforms. The UK government has pledged to take action to prevent the unlawful detention of people with intellectual disabilities in psychiatric institutions, but significant progress has yet to be made.
The mental health bill currently under consideration in Parliament would mean that people with autism and learning difficulties in England and Wales who do not have mental disorders can no longer be detained for treatment.
However, the government has stated that it will not make any changes until it is assured that there is sufficient alternative support in the community. It will still allow people to be lawfully held in hospital for up to 28 days for assessment.
The foundation told File on 4 Investigates that anyone deemed in need of long-term isolation has separate accommodation with their own bedroom, bathroom, living room, and garden.
The foundation stated that since 2010 it has been working with local authorities to develop plans to support the discharge of all long-term patients for more appropriate care, where possible, within the community, but they were hindered by a legal case brought by the families of other patients.