Australia plans to ban children from using social networks

Australia plans to ban children from using social media. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

The Australian government intends to introduce legislation that will prohibit children from using social media. The goal is to protect children from physical and mental problems caused by social media.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has expressed concern about the impact of cyberbullying and harmful content on young people, pointing to the 14 to 16 age groups. Although the final age limits have not yet been determined, the law could become one of the strictest in the world.

