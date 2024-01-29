UK government to ban disposable vapes to prevent children from using them

On Monday, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will announce plans to ban the sale of disposable vapes to prevent their use by children, and confirm the government's intention to introduce a law prohibiting younger generations from buying tobacco. Reuters reports UNN.

Details

Under the new powers, there will be restrictions on vape flavors, a requirement for plain packaging, and changes to the way vapes or e-cigarettes are displayed to make them less attractive to children.

Along with our commitment to end the legal sale of cigarettes to children who turn 15 or younger this year, these changes will leave a lasting legacy, protecting our children's health in the long term Sunak said in a statement.

Smoking is Britain's biggest preventable killer, causing one in four cancer-related deaths, or about 80,000 a year, according to the government. In October, Sunak announced plans to introduce a law that would make it illegal for anyone born on or after January 1, 2009, to buy tobacco for life.

Although vapes are considered key to helping people quit smoking, there is concern that they may be causing nicotine addiction among young people: according to the government, 9% of children aged 11 to 15 are currently using them.

In December, the World Health Organization (WHO) stated that all vape flavors should be banned.

However, industry groups and the UK Vaping Industry Association argue that vapes pose significantly less of a health risk than tobacco, and flavors have been key to encouraging smokers to switch.

I have to do what I think is right for our country in the long run Sunak said.

The government says that along with health benefits, the ban on disposable vapes will help the environment, as five million are thrown away every week.