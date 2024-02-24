Australia imposes additional sanctions on russia

The Australian government has imposed additional financial sanctions on 37 organizations and visa bans on a number of Russian citizens involved in the deportation of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories by russia. This was reported by the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Australian Foreign Office, two years after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Australia mourns Ukraine's losses and we unwaveringly support Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Australia remains unwavering in its support for Ukraine's self-defense and for holding those responsible for Russia's illegal and immoral invasion accountable , the statement said.

It is noted that the Australian government has imposed financial sanctions and a travel ban on 55 people who are involved in the deportation of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories by Russia, as well as targeted financial sanctions on 37 organizations.

The sanctions were also imposed on Russian defense, energy, media, and mineral raw materials facilities, as well as facilities involved in Russian procurement networks in Belarus, Iran, and North Korea.

These sanctions reflect the Australian government's position that those who support Russia's illegal war will face consequences. Australia has now imposed over 1200 sanctions in response to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine - the country's Foreign Ministry added.

In addition, the ministry noted that Australia's assistance to Ukraine has already amounted to $960 million, including $780 million in military support.

Recall

Australia has provided another $32.4 million to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities, for which President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude.