Australia imposes additional sanctions on russia

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 29222 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 106786 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 68574 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 270704 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 231048 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 190381 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 230232 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251402 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157392 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372106 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+18°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 84856 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 106884 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 72702 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 65500 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 39734 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 41895 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 106921 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 270853 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 211669 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 231155 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 19547 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 27740 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 27715 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 66962 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 74116 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Australia imposes additional sanctions on russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 49614 views

The Australian government introduced additional financial sanctions and visa bans against russian individuals and organizations involved in the deportation of Ukrainian children from the occupied territories.

Australia imposes additional sanctions on russia

The Australian government has imposed additional financial sanctions on 37 organizations and visa bans on a number of Russian citizens involved in the deportation of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories by russia. This was reported by the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Australian Foreign Office, two years after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Australia mourns Ukraine's losses and we unwaveringly support Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Australia remains unwavering in its support for Ukraine's self-defense and for holding those responsible for Russia's illegal and immoral invasion accountable

 , the statement said.

It is noted that the Australian government has imposed financial sanctions and a travel ban on 55 people who are involved in the deportation of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories by Russia, as well as targeted financial sanctions on 37 organizations.

The sanctions were also imposed on Russian defense, energy, media, and mineral raw materials facilities, as well as facilities involved in Russian procurement networks in Belarus, Iran, and North Korea.

These sanctions reflect the Australian government's position that those who support Russia's illegal war will face consequences. Australia has now imposed over 1200 sanctions in response to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine

- the country's Foreign Ministry added.

In addition, the ministry noted that Australia's assistance to Ukraine has already amounted to $960 million, including $780 million in military support.

Recall

Australia has provided another $32.4 million to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities, for which President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
Australia
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Brent
$65.29
Bitcoin
$82,602.80
S&P 500
$5,168.81
Tesla
$242.05
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,040.51
Ethereum
$1,799.02