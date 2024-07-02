Austin: U.S. to announce arms package worth more than $2.3 billion to Ukraine soon
Kyiv • UNN
The United States will announce a new arms package worth more than $2.3 billion to Ukraine, the US Secretary of Defense announces during a meeting with Ukraine's Defense Minister.
The United States will soon announce a new arms package for Ukraine worth more than $2.3 billion. This was announced by US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin at a meeting with Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov at the Pentagon, UNN reports with reference to Voice of America.
Currently, the details of the new package and the exact timing of its announcement are not known.
Before
As reported by Reuters, the White House will announce a new package of military aid to Ukraine in the amount of 150 million dollars.
The aid package will include, in particular, HAWK interceptor missiles and 155-millimeter artillery ammunition. The aid will also include other ammunition and equipment to support Ukraine's defense needs, the sources added.
Interlocutors of the publication assumed that the aid package will be presented on Monday, July 1.