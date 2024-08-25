August 25: Day of the Reconciliatory Kiss, Miner's Day in Ukraine

Today, on August 25, everyone can join the celebration of the Day of the Reconciliatory Kiss, UNN reports.

The event, which has become popular in many countries around the world, was once founded by the American Jacqueline Milgate. In her opinion, there should be a special day when people could focus on restoring broken ties. And a kiss is the best way to reconcile.

August 25 is the birthday of the Linux operating system. It was on this date in 1991 that it was introduced to the general public. Its author and developer was Linus Torvalds, a student at the University of Helsinki at the time.

August 25 is also called the birthday of the metal can.

The inventor of the first tin cans is considered to be the Briton Peter Durand, who in 1810 realized that such containers for long-term storage of canned food were more practical than glass jars. This container finally gained popularity and became almost indispensable after Henry Besserman invented low-carbon steel, which was used to make this container on a mass scale.

Ukraine celebrates Miner's Day on the last Sunday of August.

It is believed that industrial mining on the territory of modern Ukraine began in the fifteenth century.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of the Holy Apostle Titus 70.

The preacher and theologian Titus was a disciple of the Apostle Paul, and after being elected bishop of Crete, he remained in this position until his death.

Today Timothy, Ivan, and Volodymyr celebrate their name days.