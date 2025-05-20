A new fraudulent scheme is spreading on Telegram: Vodafone users are being offered SIM card replacements
In Telegram, fraudsters, disguising themselves as Vodafone, are offering SIM card replacements via phishing links. The company states that it sends information only through official channels.
The Center for Countering Disinformation warned about the spread of a new fraudulent scheme in Telegram. Attackers offer Vodafone users a SIM card replacement on behalf of the company, encouraging them to use phishing links. This is reported by UNN with reference to the CPD.
Details
Telegram has accounts that masquerade as Vodafone and send users messages about the alleged "expiration of the number" with a request to replace the SIM card.
This is fraud. Vodafone officially announced that the company never sends such messages via messengers. All important information comes exclusively through official channels — the website, the My Vodafone application, or the short number 111, the message says.
The CPD urged users not to follow suspicious links and not to perform any actions with the SIM without checking the source of "useful tips." Clicking on a phishing site will give attackers access to users' personal data. Or there is a risk of installing viruses on phones.
