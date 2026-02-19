Attempted to import Mussolini's memoirs and ancient coins into Ukraine

Lviv customs officers seized undeclared German coins and Benito Mussolini's memoirs at the border with Poland. This was reported by Lviv Customs, writes UNN.

During the inspection of a MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER minibus, which was traveling from the Republic of Poland to Ukraine through the Shehyni – Medyka checkpoint, customs officers found undeclared items that may be of cultural and historical value. - the message says.

In particular, a 63-year-old native of Kazakhstan tried to transport 43 coins, dated from 1876 to 1939, as well as the book Benito Mussolini "Ich rede mit Bruno" published in 1942, in which he talks about the relationship between son and father and reflects on fascism and religion, across the customs border of Ukraine.

The coins and the book were seized for examination to establish their historical and cultural value.

An administrative protocol was drawn up on this fact in accordance with Part 3 of Article 471 of the Customs Code of Ukraine.

