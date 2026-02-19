Attempted to import Mussolini's memoirs and ancient coins into Ukraine

$43.290.03
Exclusive
03:01 PM • 9880 views
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
Exclusive
02:46 PM • 14575 views
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
02:37 PM • 13562 views
Ukraine is changing its approach to passenger trains - they want to keep ticket prices "affordable"
Exclusive
01:31 PM • 23349 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 12:37 PM • 17930 views
Zaluzhnyi's high-profile interview: expert explained whether it can be considered that the election campaign has started in Ukraine
Exclusive
February 19, 11:28 AM • 28870 views
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
February 19, 09:20 AM • 25384 views
"Poisoning" of MPs not related to canteen food, norovirus found - Parliament's apparatus
February 19, 09:12 AM • 25102 views
SBU drones hit the Velikolukskaya oil depot in Russia's Pskov region - source
Exclusive
February 19, 07:36 AM • 24296 views
Potholes on the roads: why asphalt disappears with the snow and where to turn in case of car damage
February 19, 07:02 AM • 18502 views
"They always forget that we are not Russia": Zelenskyy reveals conditions for holding elections in Ukraine
Popular news
The ice has broken: the fight against pressure on business has moved from a standstill, but custom-made cases have not yet disappearedFebruary 19, 11:15 AM • 28087 views
Iconic Mustang "Eleanor" from the film "Gone in 60 Seconds" has been put up for auctionFebruary 19, 12:06 PM • 21318 views
Chinese streamer loses 140,000 followers due to beauty filter glitchFebruary 19, 12:42 PM • 16161 views
US demands allies cut NATO overseas missions and not invite Ukraine to Ankara summit - media01:59 PM • 5462 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac sign02:22 PM • 15301 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac sign02:22 PM • 15326 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
01:31 PM • 23351 views
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
Exclusive
February 19, 11:28 AM • 28870 views
The ice has broken: the fight against pressure on business has moved from a standstill, but custom-made cases have not yet disappearedFebruary 19, 11:15 AM • 28109 views
Ramadan 2026: a holy month of fasting, prayer, and spiritual renewalFebruary 18, 05:10 PM • 43284 views
UNN Lite
Chinese streamer loses 140,000 followers due to beauty filter glitchFebruary 19, 12:42 PM • 16179 views
Iconic Mustang "Eleanor" from the film "Gone in 60 Seconds" has been put up for auctionPhotoFebruary 19, 12:06 PM • 21342 views
Alexis from "Dynasty" touchingly congratulated her 32-year-younger beloved on their wedding anniversaryVideoFebruary 18, 07:06 PM • 24687 views
Shia LaBeouf got into a fight at Mardi Gras with paramedics, arrest, and dancing in the French QuarterPhotoFebruary 18, 12:23 PM • 32545 views
Star of the series "Money Heist" Úrsula Corberó became a mother for the first timePhotoFebruary 18, 11:16 AM • 33545 views
Attempted to import Mussolini's memoirs and ancient coins into Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28 views

Lviv customs seized undeclared German coins and Benito Mussolini's memoirs. A 63-year-old man tried to transport 43 coins from 1876-1939 and a 1942 book.

Attempted to import Mussolini's memoirs and ancient coins into Ukraine

Lviv customs officers seized undeclared German coins and Benito Mussolini's memoirs at the border with Poland. This was reported by Lviv Customs, writes UNN.

During the inspection of a MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER minibus, which was traveling from the Republic of Poland to Ukraine through the Shehyni – Medyka checkpoint, customs officers found undeclared items that may be of cultural and historical value.

- the message says.

In particular, a 63-year-old native of Kazakhstan tried to transport 43 coins, dated from 1876 to 1939, as well as the book Benito Mussolini "Ich rede mit Bruno" published in 1942, in which he talks about the relationship between son and father and reflects on fascism and religion, across the customs border of Ukraine.

The coins and the book were seized for examination to establish their historical and cultural value.

An administrative protocol was drawn up on this fact in accordance with Part 3 of Article 471 of the Customs Code of Ukraine.

Customs officers handed over an 18th-century Latin book to Ukraine's oldest library12.02.26, 15:40 • 5352 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
State Border of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kazakhstan
Poland