Attempt on the Deputy Head of the Ministry of Health: Prosecutors Request Arrest Without Bail for the Suspect

The prosecution is asking the court to remand the suspect in the case of the attempted assassination of the First Deputy Minister of Health, Serhii Dubrov, without the possibility of bail. This is reported by the UNN correspondent from the court session.

Today, the Holosiivskyi District Court is choosing a preventive measure for the suspect in the case of the attempted assassination of the First Deputy Minister of Health, Serhii Dubrov.

Prosecutors are asking to remand the suspect in custody for 60 days without the possibility of bail.

The SBU (Security Service of Ukraine) previously stated that the motives for the attempted murder were the death of a woman in one of the Kyiv hospitals in October 2024 as a result of serious injuries sustained in a car accident. The First Deputy Minister, who is an anesthesiologist, was on duty at the medical facility that day. Despite the woman's serious injuries from the accident, her friends believed that the doctor was responsible for her death, so they decided to kill him.

The suspect at the hearing stated that he did not plan to murder Dubrov and rejects all the accusations. According to him, the woman injured in the car accident was intentionally put into an artificial coma and had a craniotomy performed in the hospital. The suspect believes there were no reasons to perform such an operation on her.

He also said that he told Dubrov that he would be legally responsible for the woman's death.

The defense insists on round-the-clock house arrest with the wearing of a special bracelet.

Law enforcement officers prevented the murder of the First Deputy Minister of Health of Ukraine. Two accomplices - a man and a woman - who were planning to eliminate the official in the near future were detained.